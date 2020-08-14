SP Balasubrahmanyam Critical: AR Rahman, Anirudh Ravichander, and Kichcha Sudeep pray for his speedy recovery

The singer’s fans and followers have taken to social media and wished him a speedy recovery.

Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's health condition worsened overnight and he is currently on life support. He is being observed by the critical care unit's health specialist and being observed in the Intensive Care Unit. Music composer AR Rahman, Anirudh Ravichander and Kichcha Sudeep have also taken to their Twitter spaces and prayed for his recovery.

AR Rahman wrote on his Twitter space, “I request all the music fans to pray for this legend along with me ..#SPBalasubrahmanyam ..he has given us so much joy with his amazing voice!” Anirudh Ravichander, who composed the singer’s latest song, wrote on the microblogging website, “Get well soon dear SPB sir.. praying for your speedy recovery!” Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep shared a photo of the singer and wrote, “Let's pray for this great Legend, SPB sir's speedy recovery.”

See the Tweets here:

Get well soon dear SPB sir.. praying for your speedy recovery! — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) August 14, 2020

Let's pray for this great Legend, SPB sir's speedy recovery.

pic.twitter.com/dvlFo0s6BE — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) August 14, 2020

On August 5th, SPB took to his Twitter space and shared a video, saying that he has tested positive for COVID 19. Sharing the video, he also stated that he has been doing well and requested his fans and well-wishers not to call him as he has been resting to get a speedy recovery. He also requested his fans not to worry and stated that he only has mild symptoms. SP Balasubrahmanyam has sung in various industries, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

