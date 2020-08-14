  1. Home
  2. entertainment

SP Balasubrahmanyam Critical: AR Rahman, Anirudh Ravichander, and Kichcha Sudeep pray for his speedy recovery

The singer’s fans and followers have taken to social media and wished him a speedy recovery.
15264 reads Mumbai
SP Balasubrahmanyam Critical: AR Rahman, Anirudh Ravichander, and Kichcha Sudeep pray for his speedy recoverySP Balasubrahmanyam Critical: AR Rahman, Anirudh Ravichander, and Kichcha Sudeep pray for his speedy recovery

Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health condition worsened overnight and he is currently on life support. He is being observed by the critical care unit’s health specialist and being observed in the Intensive Care Unit. The singer’s fans and followers have taken to social media and wished him a speedy recovery. Music composer AR Rahman, Anirudh Ravichander and Kichcha Sudeep have also taken to their Twitter spaces and prayed for his recovery.

AR Rahman wrote on his Twitter space, “I request all the music fans to pray for this legend along with me ..#SPBalasubrahmanyam ..he has given us so much joy with his amazing voice!” Anirudh Ravichander, who composed the singer’s latest song, wrote on the microblogging website, “Get well soon dear SPB sir.. praying for your speedy recovery!” Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep shared a photo of the singer and wrote, “Let's pray for this great Legend, SPB sir's speedy recovery.”

See the Tweets here:

Also Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam moved to ICU and is on life support after his health deteriorated overnight

On August 5th, SPB took to his Twitter space and shared a video, saying that he has tested positive for COVID 19. Sharing the video, he also stated that he has been doing well and requested his fans and well-wishers not to call him as he has been resting to get a speedy recovery. He also requested his fans not to worry and stated that he only has mild symptoms. SP Balasubrahmanyam has sung in various industries, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement