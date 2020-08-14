SP Balasubrahmanyam Critical; Dhanush, Chinmayi, Khushbu Sundar pray for his speedy recovery

  1. Home
Earlier this month, legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam posted a video on his social media space and stated that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
August 14, 2020
In a recent bulletin released by the hospital where SP Balasubrahmanyam is undergoing treatment for COVID 19 revealed that the singer is now critical and is in Intensive Care Unit. The bulletin also revealed that the singer is on life support and a special team of experts are monitoring him. Kollywood actor Dhanush, popular playback singer Chinmayi Sripada took to their Twitter spaces and prayed for the singer’s speedy recovery. Earlier this month, legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam posted a video on his social media space and stated that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to his Twitter space, Dhanush wrote, “Please pray for SPB sir”. Chinmayi, on the other hand, wrote “Praying for SPB sir”. Senior actress Khushbu Sundar wrote on her Twitter space, “I am numb. My thoughts are with #SPB Sir. Hoping for a miracle and see the man most of us revere to, recovers soon.” In his video on social media, SPB assured his fans and followers that he has quarantined himself and that he has been doing well.

SP Balasubrahmanyam added that though doctors advised him to be on home quarantine, he got admitted to the hospital. He also requested friends and well-wishers not to call him to know about his health condition as he was taking rest for a speedy recovery. SP Balasubrahmanyam has sung in various industries, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Apart from singing, SPB has also composed music for various films. On August 5, the singer took to the internet after he posted the video where he opened up about being tested positive.

