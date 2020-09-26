SP Balasubrahmanyam Funeral: Legendary singer buried with full state honours with Ilayaraja’s tribute music

The cremation happened with Ilayaraja's tribute music to the singer at the actor’s Thamaraipakkam farm house.

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who breathed his last on Friday in a Chennai based private hospital, was laid to rest on Saturday with full state honours. The funeral happened at the actor’s Thamaraipakkam farm house. He passed away yesterday after receiving treatment for more than 50 days. He got admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID 19 on August 4. Though he cured of the virus, his health condition went for a toss. TN Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced yesterday that the funeral will happen with full state honours.

The singer’s health started to improve in the month of September after being in a critical condition for two weeks. A couple of days back, his son and actor Charan stated that SPB has recovered finely and he wanted to get back home soon. On Thursday, the hospital authorities issued a statement saying that SPB’s condition was extremely critical and it was very difficult to save him. Kamal Haasan paid a visit to the singer at the hospital on Thursday.

After visiting, Kamal said that SPB was in a bad condition. Veteran director Barathiraja paid a visit to the singer last morning. While meeting the press, he was overwhelmed with emotions and said that he was out of words. Today, legendary singer Ilayaraja has released a video, where he got very emotional and stated he has nothing to do anymore. Condolence messages have been pouring in from celebrities and fans of the singer. It goes without saying that the singer’s demise is a huge loss to the lovers of music.

