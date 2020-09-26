  1. Home
  2. entertainment

SP Balasubrahmanyam Funeral: Legendary singer buried with full state honours with Ilayaraja’s tribute music

The cremation happened with Ilayaraja's tribute music to the singer at the actor’s Thamaraipakkam farm house.
32006 reads Mumbai Updated: September 26, 2020 01:40 pm
SP Balasubrahmanyam Funeral: Legendary singer cremated with full state honours with Ilayaraja’s tribute musicSP Balasubrahmanyam Funeral: Legendary singer cremated with full state honours with Ilayaraja’s tribute music
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who breathed his last on Friday in a Chennai based private hospital, was laid to rest on Saturday with full state honours. The funeral happened at the actor’s Thamaraipakkam farm house. He passed away yesterday after receiving treatment for more than 50 days. He got admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID 19 on August 4. Though he cured of the virus, his health condition went for a toss. TN Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced yesterday that the funeral will happen with full state honours.

The singer’s health started to improve in the month of September after being in a critical condition for two weeks. A couple of days back, his son and actor Charan stated that SPB has recovered finely and he wanted to get back home soon. On Thursday, the hospital authorities issued a statement saying that SPB’s condition was extremely critical and it was very difficult to save him. Kamal Haasan paid a visit to the singer at the hospital on Thursday.

Also Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Demise: Where did you go? Asks Ilayaraja; Watch video

After visiting, Kamal said that SPB was in a bad condition. Veteran director Barathiraja paid a visit to the singer last morning. While meeting the press, he was overwhelmed with emotions and said that he was out of words. Today, legendary singer Ilayaraja has released a video, where he got very emotional and stated he has nothing to do anymore. Condolence messages have been pouring in from celebrities and fans of the singer. It goes without saying that the singer’s demise is a huge loss to the lovers of music.

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Sara Ali Khan arrives at the NCB office for questioning in drug case
When Kangana Ranaut backed sister Rangoli for her tweets for Taapsee Paanu & called it her fundamental right
After Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor reaches the NCB office for questioning in Bollywood drug nexus case
Kareena Kapoor Khan backed Shahid Kapoor with a savage reply when asked about sharing screen space again
When Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene's Hum Aapke Hain Koun reunioun at a wedding left fans puzzled
When Karisma Kapoor's THIS moment with daughter Samiera Kapoor won hearts all over the internet
Deepika Padukone arrives at NCB guest house for questioning in Bollywood drug nexus probe
Nimrat Kaur’s Untold Story: People felt I didn’t look homely; was offered stereotypical roles
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 3000 ‘happysodes’
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek REACT to their pregnancy rumours which will leave you laughing
Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor ace the ramp for Manish Malhotra at LFW 2016

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement