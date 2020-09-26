SP Balasubrahmanyam Funeral: Mortal remains reach SPB's farmhouse; Security arrangements made in Thiruvallore

SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on September 25. The legendary singer's mortal remains have been taken to his farmhouse in Thamaraipakkam village of Thiruvallore district.

It was an emotional and heartbreaking Friday for music lovers as the news of SP Balasubrahmanyam's demise made the headlines. The legendary singer, who has been a part of the film industry for over five decades and lent his voice to several heroes of the big screen, passed away on September 25. The singer was 74. He was admitted in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. While he tested negative for the virus, he continued to remain in the hospital as his health deteriorated.

Following his demise, it was reported that his last rites will be performed outside Chennai. ANI has reported that the cremation ceremony will take place in Thamaraipakkam village of Thiruvallore district. The mortal remains of the singer arrived at his farmhouse late last night. Ahead of the cremation ceremony, SP Thiruvallore informed the national news agency that security arrangements were made to take care of traffic in the area.

"Today, on account of the funeral of SP Balasubrahmanyam, we have made elaborate security arrangements. We have deployed around 500 personnel, separate traffic police team is also there to take care of traffic issues," Aravindan, SP Thiruvallore, told the agency.

Several stars mourned the loss of SPB. Rajinikanth shared a video remembering the singer and said, "Balu sir ... you have been my voice for many years ... your voice and your memories will live with me forever ... I will truly miss you ..." Kamal Haasan tweeted, "It's my good fortune that I was the shadow image of S P Balasubrahmanyam's voice for a long time. His fame will live for 7 generations."

