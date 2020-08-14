SP Balasubrahmanyam moved to ICU and is on life support after his health deteriorated overnight

SP Balasubrahmanyam, who recently revealed that he got infected with COVID 19, has now become critical and is on life support. He has now been moved to the Intensive Care Unit and a special team of experts are attending his condition, read a bulletin released by the hospital authorities. According to the statement released by the hospital authorities, the singer’s health worsened overnight and his condition remains critical. A team of experts from the critical care are monitoring him.

Earlier this month, legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam posted a video on his social media space and stated that he has tested positive for COVID-19. In the video, he also assured his fans and followers that he has quarantined himself and that he has been doing well. He also added that doctors advised him to be under home quarantine as his symptoms were minor. But he got admitted to a Chennai-based private hospital.