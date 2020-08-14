  1. Home
  2. entertainment

SP Balasubrahmanyam moved to ICU and is on life support after his health deteriorated overnight

He has now been moved to the Intensive Care Unit and a special team of experts are attending him
34960 reads Mumbai Updated: August 14, 2020 06:27 pm
SP Balasubrahmanyam moved to ICU and is on life support after his health deteriorated overnightSP Balasubrahmanyam moved to ICU and is on life support after his health deteriorated overnight

SP Balasubrahmanyam, who recently revealed that he got infected with COVID 19, has now become critical and is on life support. He has now been moved to the Intensive Care Unit and a special team of experts are attending his condition, read a bulletin released by the hospital authorities. According to the statement released by the hospital authorities, the singer’s health worsened overnight and his condition remains critical. A team of experts from the critical care are monitoring him.

Earlier this month, legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam posted a video on his social media space and stated that he has tested positive for COVID-19. In the video, he also assured his fans and followers that he has quarantined himself and that he has been doing well. He also added that doctors advised him to be under home quarantine as his symptoms were minor. But he got admitted to a Chennai-based private hospital.

Also Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam Critical; Dhanush, Chinmayi, Khushbu Sundar pray for his speedy recovery

See the hospital bulletin here:

SP Balasubrahmanyam also requested friends and well-wishers not to call him to know about the updates as he was taking rest for a speedy recovery. SPBalasubrahmanyam has sung in various industries, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. His latest song was for Rajinikanth for the film Darbar. Titled Chumma Kizhi, the song was composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Apart from singing, SPB has also composed music for various films. On August 5, the singer took to the internet after he posted the video where he opened up about being tested positive.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea
Anonymous 51 minutes ago

Oh no... please get well soon sir

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement