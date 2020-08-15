  1. Home
SP Balasubrahmanyam remains on life support but is stable, say hospital authorities

He will be undergoing an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment, which purifies blood outside of the human body.
Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on life support, stated a medical bulletin issued by MGM Healthcare hospital, where the singer is receiving treatment for COVID-19. According to the hospital bulletin, the singer is stable and doctors are closely monitoring his clinical parameters. SP Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to the MGM Healthcare hospital in Chennai for COVID-19 on August 5 after he started exhibiting mild COVID-19 symptoms. Taking to his Facebook space, SPB informed the same to his fans and told them not to worry.

On Thursday, his health took a toss and he became critical. He was put on life support and transferred to the Intensive Care Unit, where a team of medical professionals from the Critical Care Unit has been taking care of him. According to a report on The News Minute, he will be undergoing an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment, which purifies blood outside of the human body. Fans and followers of the singer have been taking to social media and shared their prayers for his speedy recovery.

Music maestro Ilayaraja, Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi, composer Anirudh Ravichander, Dhanush, Chinmayi also took to social media and requested people to pray for the speedy recovery of SPB. Ilayaraja posted a video, where he made an emotional statement about how their friendship started when they both worked together for small stage shows. His video went viral on social media with several fans shared it.

