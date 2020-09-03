SP Balasubrahmanyam is responsive and conscious, say hospital authorities; Charan thanks everyone for prayers

After being in critical condition for week together, legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is showing signs of recovery, according to news bulletin by the hospital authorities and his son’s statement. He is apparently responsive and conscious and is improving clinically, said the hospital’s update. His son Charan thanked everyone for their prayers and wishes for the singer to recover. On August 5th SP Balasubrahmanyam revealed that he has tested positive for COVID 19. A couple of weeks later, his health condition took a toss ever since he is under ventilator support.

In his daily health update, Charan posted a video on his Instagram space, where he said, “Today the 3rd of September is the fourth day of stability from dad's side. We are hoping that there will be a good news by the weekend. By god's blessings, all your prayers and the wishes of so many people around the world. I am hoping that by Monday, there should be some good news. I am looking forward to it. Thank you all and god bless everyone."

Today’s statement issued by the hospital read, "SP Balasubrahmanyam, who had been admitted due to COVID-19 continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His current clinical condition is stable. He is conscious, responsive and continues to show clinical progress. He is being closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team." Several veteran media personalities including Ilayaraja, Barathiraja, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Chiranjeevi prayed for the singer’s speedy recovery.

Watch Charan's video here:

Credits :Instagram

