SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Demise: AR Rahman, S Thaman, Sundeep Kishan, Nivin Pauly offer condolences

SP Balasubrahmanyam was receiving treatment for more than 50 days at a Chennai-based private hospital after testing positive for COVID 19.

In an unbearable loss to the entertainment industry and to the lovers of music, legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last on Friday. The singer, who has sung more than 42,000 songs in various languages, passed away after being in a critical condition since Thursday. He was receiving treatment for more than 50 days at a Chennai-based private hospital after testing positive for COVID 19. Though he recovered from the virus, there were other complications in his health.

As soon as the news came up online, celebrities took to social media and offered condolences to the singer’s fans. AR Rahman, who has composed several songs for the singer, shared how devastated he is to hear the news. He shared a photo with the singer on the micro blogging website. S Thaman wrote, “WE LOST THE LEGEND AT 1:04PM TODAY Folded hands #RIPSPB GAARU”. Nivin Pauly shared a photo of SPB and offered condolence.

After he passed away, the hospital authorities stated that he has tested negative for COVID 19 and there will be no restrictions for public to pay respect. SP Balasubrahmanyam’s close aide Bharathiraja said that he was very emotional and out of words to express how devastated he is. Fans of the singer offered their condolence messages on social media and expressed how shocked they were to hear the news. SP Charan announced the news while addressing the media.

