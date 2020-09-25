  1. Home
  2. entertainment

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Demise: AR Rahman, S Thaman, Sundeep Kishan, Nivin Pauly offer condolences

SP Balasubrahmanyam was receiving treatment for more than 50 days at a Chennai-based private hospital after testing positive for COVID 19.
3939 reads Mumbai
SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Demise: AR Rahman, S Thaman, Sundeep Kishan, Nivin Pauly offer condolencesSP Balasubrahmanyam’s Demise: AR Rahman, S Thaman, Sundeep Kishan, Nivin Pauly offer condolences
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In an unbearable loss to the entertainment industry and to the lovers of music, legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last on Friday. The singer, who has sung more than 42,000 songs in various languages, passed away after being in a critical condition since Thursday. He was receiving treatment for more than 50 days at a Chennai-based private hospital after testing positive for COVID 19. Though he recovered from the virus, there were other complications in his health.

As soon as the news came up online, celebrities took to social media and offered condolences to the singer’s fans. AR Rahman, who has composed several songs for the singer, shared how devastated he is to hear the news. He shared a photo with the singer on the micro blogging website. S Thaman wrote, “WE LOST THE LEGEND AT 1:04PM TODAY Folded hands #RIPSPB GAARU”. Nivin Pauly shared a photo of SPB and offered condolence.

Also Read: Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passes away

See the Tweets here:



After he passed away, the hospital authorities stated that he has tested negative for COVID 19 and there will be no restrictions for public to pay respect. SP Balasubrahmanyam’s close aide Bharathiraja said that he was very emotional and out of words to express how devastated he is. Fans of the singer offered their condolence messages on social media and expressed how shocked they were to hear the news. SP Charan announced the news while addressing the media.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
After Rakul Preet, Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash arrives at the NCB office
NCB to grill Rakul Preet, Deepika's manager Karishma today. Rakul leaves her house to reach the NCB office
Kangana’s SAVAGE reply to Hritik Roshan and his dad
Sara Ali Khan arrives in Mumbai, will be interrogated by NCB on 26th September in a drug probe
Tamannaah Bhatia is a QUEEN in a richly embellished lehenga; spotted outside a studio
Rekha runs away abruptly from an event as Amitabh Bachchan enters
Kareena and Karisma dazzle in an exquisite traditional ensemble
After fashion designer, Simone Khambatta, Sushant's business manager Shruti Modi arrive at NCB office
Rakul Preet’s manager stated that they have not received NCB summon for today
Faisu, Sameeksha Sud, Ruhii Singh on TikTok ban, newly launched apps, criticism and fan love
Jacqueline Fernandez spotted taking an early morning flight from the Mumbai airport

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement