SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Demise: Chiranjeevi calls it the darkest day of music; Kamal Haasan offers condolence

SP Balasubrahmanyam was receiving treatment for more than 50 days at a private hospital in Chennai, where he breathed his last today.

While social media is flooded with condolence messages to the family of legendary singer SP Barasubrahmanyam’s family, several celebrities have expressed how devastated they were to hear the news. Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter space and stated that it was the darkest day of music. He wrote, “Darkest day for the world of Music. With the passing of the unparalleled musical genius of Sri SP Balu garu, an era has come to end. Personally, I owe my success greatly to Balu garu's voice through the numerous memorable songs he had sung for me.”

He further continued, “When the world of music wondered who could succeed the legendary Ghantasala garu, there came one of the brightest stars into the musical galaxy in the form of Shri SPB. His melodious voice transcended linguistic, cultural boundaries and enchanted audiences across India alike for decades There can never be another SPB. Only he must be reborn and fill his vacuum! Devastated at this loss. Rest in peace Balu garu.”

Kamal Haasan shared a tribute video on Twitter and stated that he was proud to know SPB personally, and stated that he was gifted for being able to be an on-screen shadow for his voice. He stated that the singer will be celebrated for seven generations and more.

