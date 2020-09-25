  1. Home
  2. entertainment

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Demise: Chiranjeevi calls it the darkest day of music; Kamal Haasan offers condolence

SP Balasubrahmanyam was receiving treatment for more than 50 days at a private hospital in Chennai, where he breathed his last today.
4432 reads Mumbai
SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Demise: Chiranjeevi calls it the darkest day of music; Kamal Haasan offers condolenceSP Balasubrahmanyam’s Demise: Chiranjeevi calls it the darkest day of music; Kamal Haasan offers condolence
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

While social media is flooded with condolence messages to the family of legendary singer SP Barasubrahmanyam’s family, several celebrities have expressed how devastated they were to hear the news. Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter space and stated that it was the darkest day of music. He wrote, “Darkest day for the world of Music. With the passing of the unparalleled musical genius of Sri SP Balu garu, an era has come to end. Personally, I owe my success greatly to Balu garu's voice through the numerous memorable songs he had sung for me.”

He further continued, “When the world of music wondered who could succeed the legendary Ghantasala garu, there came one of the brightest stars into the musical galaxy in the form of Shri SPB. His melodious voice transcended linguistic, cultural boundaries and enchanted audiences across India alike for decades There can never be another SPB. Only he must be reborn and fill his vacuum! Devastated at this loss. Rest in peace Balu garu.”

Also Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Demise: Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Anushka Shetty devastated after the huge loss

See the Tweets here:

Kamal Haasan shared a tribute video on Twitter and stated that he was proud to know SPB personally, and stated that he was gifted for being able to be an on-screen shadow for his voice. He stated that the singer will be celebrated for seven generations and more. SP Balasubrahmanyam was receiving treatment for more than 50 days at a private hospital in Chennai, where he breathed his last today. His son SP Charan announced the news while addressing the press outside the hospital.

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Tara Sutaria to quit acting to become an air hostess, says ‘Kripya Dhyaan De’
Kedarnath not possible without Sushant’s help, admits Sara Ali Khan at the trailer launch of the film
Aaradhya Bachchan looks conscious with mom Aishwarya and dad Abhishek while facing cameras
After Rakul Preet, Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash arrives at the NCB office
NCB to grill Rakul Preet, Deepika's manager Karishma today. Rakul leaves her house to reach the NCB office
Kangana’s SAVAGE reply to Hritik Roshan and his dad
Sara Ali Khan arrives in Mumbai, will be interrogated by NCB on 26th September in a drug probe
Tamannaah Bhatia is a QUEEN in a richly embellished lehenga; spotted outside a studio
Rekha runs away abruptly from an event as Amitabh Bachchan enters
Kareena and Karisma dazzle in an exquisite traditional ensemble
After fashion designer, Simone Khambatta, Sushant's business manager Shruti Modi arrive at NCB office

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement