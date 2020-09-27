  1. Home
  2. entertainment

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Demise: Ilayaraja lights ‘Mootcha Deepam’ lamp in Tiruvannamalai

Ilayaraja composed a tribute music to SP Balasubrahmanyam which was played during the funeral process.
Mumbai
SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Demise: Ilayaraja lights ‘Mootcha Deepam’ lamp in TiruvannamalaiSP Balasubrahmanyam’s Demise: Ilayaraja lights ‘Mootcha Deepam’ lamp in Tiruvannamalai
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ilayaraja, who is a known close aide of late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, has posted a photo on his social media space while revealing that he has prayed for a singer’s soul to rest in peace. He also added that he has light a lamp in Tiruvannamalai praying for the singer’s soul. Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Friday after being treated in a Chennai based private hospital for more than 50 days. His demise sent shock waves across the nation. He was 74. The singer’s funeral took place at his farmhouse in Chennai’s Thamaraipakkam.

Ilayaraja composed a tribute music to the singer which was played during the funeral process. His mortal remains were kept at his Kodambakkam residence for public to pay respect. Though his health condition went for a toss after he got infected with COVID 19, he recovered from the virus a couple of weeks back. A couple of days back, his son stated that SPB’s health has tremendously improved and that he wanted to get back home.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu, Vijay Sethupathi and Radikaa Sarathkumar pay tribute to SP Balasubrahmanyam in Jaipur

Celebrities including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty took to social media and offered condolences to SPB’s family. SPB’s son and actor SPB Charan announced the news of his demise while addressing the press in front of the hospital where the singer was receiving treatment. While he was recovering from his illness, the hospital authorities issued a statement last evening saying that SPB’s condition was extremely critical. 

Credits :Facebook

Latest Videos
Ananya wished father Chunky Panday with a heart-melting UNSEEN video from her childhood
Back when Bhumi Pednekar and her sister graced a Diwali party and gave us fashion goals
WATCH: When Kajol embarrassed Shah Rukh Khan by calling him a 'love guru'
Amitabh Bachchan taking a video of daughter Shweta Bachchan as she walks the ramp is too cute for words
Kshitij Prasad arrives at the NCB office after medical test amid reports of being arrested
After 6 hours of interrogation, Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash leave the NCB office
Sara Ali Khan arrives at the NCB office for questioning in drug case
When Kangana Ranaut backed sister Rangoli for her tweets for Taapsee Paanu & called it her fundamental right
After Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor reaches the NCB office for questioning in Bollywood drug nexus case
Kareena Kapoor Khan backed Shahid Kapoor with a savage reply when asked about sharing screen space again
When Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene's Hum Aapke Hain Koun reunioun at a wedding left fans puzzled

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement