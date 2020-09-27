SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Demise: Ilayaraja lights ‘Mootcha Deepam’ lamp in Tiruvannamalai

Ilayaraja composed a tribute music to SP Balasubrahmanyam which was played during the funeral process.

Ilayaraja, who is a known close aide of late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, has posted a photo on his social media space while revealing that he has prayed for a singer’s soul to rest in peace. He also added that he has light a lamp in Tiruvannamalai praying for the singer’s soul. Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Friday after being treated in a Chennai based private hospital for more than 50 days. His demise sent shock waves across the nation. He was 74. The singer’s funeral took place at his farmhouse in Chennai’s Thamaraipakkam.

Ilayaraja composed a tribute music to the singer which was played during the funeral process. His mortal remains were kept at his Kodambakkam residence for public to pay respect. Though his health condition went for a toss after he got infected with COVID 19, he recovered from the virus a couple of weeks back. A couple of days back, his son stated that SPB’s health has tremendously improved and that he wanted to get back home.

Celebrities including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty took to social media and offered condolences to SPB’s family. SPB’s son and actor SPB Charan announced the news of his demise while addressing the press in front of the hospital where the singer was receiving treatment. While he was recovering from his illness, the hospital authorities issued a statement last evening saying that SPB’s condition was extremely critical.

