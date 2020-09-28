  1. Home
SP Balasubrahmanyam’s demise: ‘It’s not important if Ajith had called or not, we have lost SPB’, says Charan

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who breathed his last on Friday in a Chennai based private hospital, was laid to rest on Saturday with full state honours.
While addressing the press to clear the rumors that are making the rounds following SP Balasubrahmanyam’s demise, his son and actor-director SP Charan issued clarifications on a number of things. When he was asked if Thala Ajith had called and offered his condolences, Charan said that it was not necessary to know if he had called or if he had paid a visit. He said, “Ajith Kumar is a good friend of mine. He had a good relationship with my father too.”

He added, “If he wanted to mourn for my father’s demise at his home with his family, let him do that. Now the problem is not if Ajith Kumar had called up or if he had paid a visit. We have lost our father. Fans of my father lost their favourite singer. It is not necessary to talk about what Ajith Kumar did about it. Give us some space as a family to heal from this huge loss”.

Also Read: Andra Pradesh’s CM Jagan Mohan Reddy writes to Centre; Recommends SP Balasubrahmanyam’s name for Bharat Ratna

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who breathed his last on Friday in a Chennai based private hospital, was laid to rest on Saturday with full state honours. The funeral happened at the actor’s Thamaraipakkam farm house. He passed away yesterday after receiving treatment for more than 50 days. He got admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID 19 on August 4. Though he cured of the virus, his health condition went for a toss due to which he passed away.

