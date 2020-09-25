SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Demise: Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Anushka Shetty devastated after the huge loss

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Friday at 1:00 pm. After receiving treatment at a private hospital for more than 50 days, he passed away today. Last evening his health condition had gone for a toss. It was announced by the hospital authorities yesterday that he was in extremely critical condition and it was difficult to save him. Today, Tollywood celebrities including Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu took to their Twitter spaces and offered their condolence messages.

Ram Charan wrote on Twitter, “I am shocked to learn that our ever smiling SPB garu is no more. This loss to our fraternity is unimaginable. My deepest condolences to his entire family” and shared a photo of SPB. Mahesh Babu, who was also devastated to learn the news, wrote, “Unable to process the fact that #SPBalasubramaniam garu is no more. Nothing will ever come close to that soulful voice of his. Rest in peace sir. Your legacy will live on. Heartfelt condolences and strength to the family”.

Also Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Demise: AR Rahman, S Thaman, Sundeep Kishan, Nivin Pauly offer condolences