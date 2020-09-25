  1. Home
SP Balasubrahmanyam's Demise: Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Anushka Shetty devastated after the huge loss

It was announced by the hospital authorities yesterday that SP Balasubrahmanyam was in extremely critical condition and it would be difficult to save him.
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Friday at 1:00 pm. After receiving treatment at a private hospital for more than 50 days, he passed away today. Last evening his health condition had gone for a toss. It was announced by the hospital authorities yesterday that he was in extremely critical condition and it was difficult to save him. Today, Tollywood celebrities including Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu took to their Twitter spaces and offered their condolence messages.

Ram Charan wrote on Twitter, “I am shocked to learn that our ever smiling SPB garu is no more. This loss to our fraternity is unimaginable. My deepest condolences to his entire family” and shared a photo of SPB. Mahesh Babu, who was also devastated to learn the news, wrote, “Unable to process the fact that #SPBalasubramaniam garu is no more. Nothing will ever come close to that soulful voice of his. Rest in peace sir. Your legacy will live on. Heartfelt condolences and strength to the family”.

Also Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Demise: AR Rahman, S Thaman, Sundeep Kishan, Nivin Pauly offer condolences

See the Tweets here:

Anushka Shetty shared a photo of SPB and wrote, “Heart breaking.... Rest in peace Balasubramaniam garu ...you will Always live in our hearts , strength and prayers to the family and all admirers”. This news of the singer’s demise has come as a huge loss to the entertainment industry and the news has devastated his fans. Condolence messages to the actor’s family were shared by the singer’s fans and celebrities.

