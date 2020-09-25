SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Demise: Samantha Akkineni, Dhanush, Tamannaah Bhatia heartbroken over the loss

SPB tested positive for COVID 19 in the month of August. After his demise, hospital authorities announced that the singer has recovered from COVID 19.

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s demise came as a huge loss to the entertainment industry. After being treated at a Chennai-based private hospital for more than 50 days, SPB passed away today, sending waves of shock across the nation. Celebrities took to social media to offer their condolences and expressed how shocked they were to hear the news. Top south actors Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Akkineni and Dhanush too announced how shocked they were to know the news.

Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram space and shared a photo of SPB and expressed her shock. “There will never be another #RIPSPB. An unbearable loss. Strength to the family”. Tamannaah Bhatia took to Twitter and stated she was shocked to learn the news. “Unable to fathom the news of the unfortunate demise of SP Balasubrahmanyam garu. Your divine music will remain unparalleled. Your legacy will live on forever. Heartfelt condolences to the family”.

National Award-winning actor Dhanush wrote on Twitter, "Rip SPB sir the voice which will echo in everyone's house forever, a family member in every household. Ur voice and U will continue to live with us for generations to come. My condolences to his family and dear ones. Thank you, sir for everything sir. you will be dearly missed".

