  1. Home
  2. entertainment

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Demise: Samantha Akkineni, Dhanush, Tamannaah Bhatia heartbroken over the loss

SPB tested positive for COVID 19 in the month of August. After his demise, hospital authorities announced that the singer has recovered from COVID 19.
23635 reads Mumbai
SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Demise: Samantha Akkineni, Dhanush, Tamannaah Bhatia heartbroken over the lossSP Balasubrahmanyam’s Demise: Samantha Akkineni, Dhanush, Tamannaah Bhatia heartbroken over the loss
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s demise came as a huge loss to the entertainment industry. After being treated at a Chennai-based private hospital for more than 50 days, SPB passed away today, sending waves of shock across the nation. Celebrities took to social media to offer their condolences and expressed how shocked they were to hear the news. Top south actors Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Akkineni and Dhanush too announced how shocked they were to know the news.

Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram space and shared a photo of SPB and expressed her shock. “There will never be another #RIPSPB. An unbearable loss. Strength to the family”. Tamannaah Bhatia took to Twitter and stated she was shocked to learn the news. “Unable to fathom the news of the unfortunate demise of SP Balasubrahmanyam garu. Your divine music will remain unparalleled. Your legacy will live on forever. Heartfelt condolences to the family”.

See their posts here:



 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

There will never be another #RIPSPB . An unbearable loss . Strength to the family 

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

Also Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam’s voice and memories will live with me forever says Rajinikanth; Mohanlal expresses shock

National Award-winning actor Dhanush wrote on Twitter, “Rip SPB sir the voice which will echo in everyone’s house forever, a family member in every household. Ur voice and U will continue to live with us for generations to come. My condolences to his family and dear ones. Thank you, sir for everything sir. you will be dearly missed”. SPB tested positive for COVID 19 in the month of August. After his demise, hospital authorities announced that the singer has recovered from COVID 19.

Credits :InstagramTwitter

Latest Videos
Nimrat Kaur’s Untold Story: People felt I didn’t look homely; was offered stereotypical roles
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 3000 ‘happysodes’
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek REACT to their pregnancy rumours which will leave you laughing
Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor ace the ramp for Manish Malhotra at LFW 2016
Tara Sutaria to quit acting to become an air hostess, says ‘Kripya Dhyaan De’
Kedarnath not possible without Sushant’s help, admits Sara Ali Khan at the trailer launch of the film
Aaradhya Bachchan looks conscious with mom Aishwarya and dad Abhishek while facing cameras
After Rakul Preet, Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash arrives at the NCB office
NCB to grill Rakul Preet, Deepika's manager Karishma today. Rakul leaves her house to reach the NCB office
Kangana’s SAVAGE reply to Hritik Roshan and his dad
Sara Ali Khan arrives in Mumbai, will be interrogated by NCB on 26th September in a drug probe

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement