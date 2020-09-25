SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Demise: Where did you go? Asks Ilayaraja; Watch video

Though SP balasubrahmanyam's health condition went for a toss after he got infected with COVID 19, he recovered from the virus a couple of weeks back.

Legendary music composer Ilayaraja, who has composed thousands of songs for the late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has now released a video, where he can be seen breaking down. In the video, he said, “In my last video I asked you to come back to me soon. But you did not. Where did you go? Why didn’t you come back? You have created a void which cannot be filled. I’m out of words. I don’t know what to say”. Ilayaraja took part in the mass prayer organized by veteran director Barathiraja a couple of weeks back.

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Friday after being treated in a Chennai based private hospital for more than 50 days. His demise sent shock waves across the nation. He was 74. The singer’s funeral will take place at his farm house in Chennai’s Thamaraipakkam. His mortal remains were kept at his Kodambakkam residence for public to pay respect. Though his health condition went for a toss after he got infected with COVID 19, he recovered from the virus a couple of weeks back.

A couple of days back, his son stated that SPB’s health has tremendously improved and that he wanted to get back home. Celebrities including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty took to social media and offered condolences to SPB’s family. SPB’s son and actor SPB Charan announced the news of his demise while addressing the press in front of the hospital where the singer was receiving treatment. While he was recovering from his illness, the hospital authorities issued a statement last evening saying that SPB’s condition was extremely critical.

