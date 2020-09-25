  1. Home
  2. entertainment

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Demise: Where did you go? Asks Ilayaraja; Watch video

Though SP balasubrahmanyam's health condition went for a toss after he got infected with COVID 19, he recovered from the virus a couple of weeks back.
10833 reads Mumbai
SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Demise: Where did you go? Asks Ilayaraja; Watch videoSP Balasubrahmanyam’s Demise: Where did you go? Asks Ilayaraja; Watch video
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Legendary music composer Ilayaraja, who has composed thousands of songs for the late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has now released a video, where he can be seen breaking down. In the video, he said, “In my last video I asked you to come back to me soon. But you did not. Where did you go? Why didn’t you come back? You have created a void which cannot be filled. I’m out of words. I don’t know what to say”. Ilayaraja took part in the mass prayer organized by veteran director Barathiraja a couple of weeks back.

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Friday after being treated in a Chennai based private hospital for more than 50 days. His demise sent shock waves across the nation. He was 74. The singer’s funeral will take place at his farm house in Chennai’s Thamaraipakkam.  His mortal remains were kept at his Kodambakkam residence for public to pay respect. Though his health condition went for a toss after he got infected with COVID 19, he recovered from the virus a couple of weeks back.

Also Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam’s funeral to take place at his farm house in Chennai

Watch the video here:

A couple of days back, his son stated that SPB’s health has tremendously improved and that he wanted to get back home. Celebrities including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty took to social media and offered condolences to SPB’s family. SPB’s son and actor SPB Charan announced the news of his demise while addressing the press in front of the hospital where the singer was receiving treatment. While he was recovering from his illness, the hospital authorities issued a statement last evening saying that SPB’s condition was extremely critical.

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Nimrat Kaur’s Untold Story: People felt I didn’t look homely; was offered stereotypical roles
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 3000 ‘happysodes’
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek REACT to their pregnancy rumours which will leave you laughing
Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor ace the ramp for Manish Malhotra at LFW 2016
Tara Sutaria to quit acting to become an air hostess, says ‘Kripya Dhyaan De’
Kedarnath not possible without Sushant’s help, admits Sara Ali Khan at the trailer launch of the film
Aaradhya Bachchan looks conscious with mom Aishwarya and dad Abhishek while facing cameras
After Rakul Preet, Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash arrives at the NCB office
NCB to grill Rakul Preet, Deepika's manager Karishma today. Rakul leaves her house to reach the NCB office
Kangana’s SAVAGE reply to Hritik Roshan and his dad
Sara Ali Khan arrives in Mumbai, will be interrogated by NCB on 26th September in a drug probe

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement