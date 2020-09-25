  1. Home
  2. entertainment

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s funeral to take place at his farm house in Chennai

Though SP Balasubrahmanyam's health condition went for a toss after he got infected with COVID 19, he recovered from the virus a couple of weeks back.
5416 reads Mumbai
SP Balasubrahmanyam’s funeral to take place at his farm house in ChennaiSP Balasubrahmanyam’s funeral to take place at his farm house in Chennai
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Friday after being treated in a Chennai based private hospital for more than 50 days. His demise sent shock waves across the nation. He was 74. Now, according to media reports, the singer’s funeral will take place at his farme house in Chennai’s Red Hills.  His mortal remains are currently at his Kodambakkam residence for public to pay respect. Though his health condition went for a toss after he got infected with COVID 19, he recovered from the virus a couple of weeks back.

Celebrities including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty took to social media and expressed how devastated they were to learn the news of the singer’s demise. SPB’s son and actor SPB Charan announced the news while addressing the press in front of the hospital where the singer was receiving treatment. While he was recovering from his illness, the hospital authorities issued a statement last evening saying that SPB’s condition was extremely critical.

Also Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Demise: Samantha Akkineni, Dhanush, Tamannaah Bhatia heartbroken over the loss

Veteran director Barathiraja, who is a close aide of SBP said that he was very emotional and out of words to express how devastated he is. When his health condition turned critical last month, he organized a mass prayer, which was attended by several celebrities. On August 4th SPB released a video saying that he has tested positive for COVID 19 with mild symptoms and there was nothing to worry.

Credits :The Republic

Latest Videos
Nimrat Kaur’s Untold Story: People felt I didn’t look homely; was offered stereotypical roles
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 3000 ‘happysodes’
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek REACT to their pregnancy rumours which will leave you laughing
Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor ace the ramp for Manish Malhotra at LFW 2016
Tara Sutaria to quit acting to become an air hostess, says ‘Kripya Dhyaan De’
Kedarnath not possible without Sushant’s help, admits Sara Ali Khan at the trailer launch of the film
Aaradhya Bachchan looks conscious with mom Aishwarya and dad Abhishek while facing cameras
After Rakul Preet, Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash arrives at the NCB office
NCB to grill Rakul Preet, Deepika's manager Karishma today. Rakul leaves her house to reach the NCB office
Kangana’s SAVAGE reply to Hritik Roshan and his dad
Sara Ali Khan arrives in Mumbai, will be interrogated by NCB on 26th September in a drug probe

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement