SP Balasubrahmanyam’s funeral to take place at his farm house in Chennai

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Friday after being treated in a Chennai based private hospital for more than 50 days. His demise sent shock waves across the nation. He was 74. Now, according to media reports, the singer’s funeral will take place at his farme house in Chennai’s Red Hills. His mortal remains are currently at his Kodambakkam residence for public to pay respect. Though his health condition went for a toss after he got infected with COVID 19, he recovered from the virus a couple of weeks back.

Celebrities including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty took to social media and expressed how devastated they were to learn the news of the singer’s demise. SPB’s son and actor SPB Charan announced the news while addressing the press in front of the hospital where the singer was receiving treatment. While he was recovering from his illness, the hospital authorities issued a statement last evening saying that SPB’s condition was extremely critical.

Veteran director Barathiraja, who is a close aide of SBP said that he was very emotional and out of words to express how devastated he is. When his health condition turned critical last month, he organized a mass prayer, which was attended by several celebrities. On August 4th SPB released a video saying that he has tested positive for COVID 19 with mild symptoms and there was nothing to worry.

