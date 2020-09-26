SP Balasubrahmanyam’s funeral: Thalapathy Vijay, Mano, Barathiraja pay their last respects

While Vijay was seen consoling SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son Charan, Mano broke down inconsolably as he saw the mortal remains of SPB.

Veteran director Barathiraja, popular playback singer Mano and Kollywood actor Vijay paid their last respect to the late legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam before he was laid to rest at his Tamaraipakkam farmhouse. Videos and photos of the celebrities paying their respect surfaced online. While Vijay was seen consoling SPB’s son Charan, Mano broke down inconsolably as he saw the mortal remains of SPB. Photos and videos of them were shared on social media and soon they started going viral.

Barathiraja, who met the press, stated that he will never say SPB left the world. “Only his body is gone. Balu is with me. He will always be with me. He will stay with all of us until the sun exists”, he said. Yesterday, after the hospital authorities announced that SPB was in an extremely critical condition, Barathiraja paid respect in the hospital and stated that he was overwhelmed with emotions and he was out of words.

With full government honor, SP Balasubrahmanyam’s mortal remains were buried on Saturday. Legendary composer Ilayaraja composed a tribute music to SPB which was played during the funeral. SP Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to a Chennai based private hospital on August 4th after he tested positive for COVID 19. He was receiving treatment in the same hospital for more than 50 days when he breathed his last. Though he recovered from the virus, his health condition went for a toll.

