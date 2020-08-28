SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health: Charan thanks people for prayers; Says the singer is undergoing physiotherapy

SPB Charan said that SP Balasubrahmanyam is on a path to recovery and he thanked the doctors and all healthcare professionals who took care of his father.

In what looks like a good piece of news to the fans of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, his son and media personal SPB Charan told his daily update that the singer is on a path to recovery. He added that he has been given physiotherapy and that he is responding positively. While thanking his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and concerns, Charan sounded hopeful in his latest update. Well, it looks like we will get to hear some good news very soon.

In the video, he said, "Reports from the hospital have been very uneventful, which means dad is continuing to be stable and on the path to recovery. That is a good sign and they had done a session of physiotherapy today also. I have not visited him today. I am very grateful to the doctors at the hospital and each and every one of you, who have been praying and showing your appreciation, love and concern for my father.”

On August 5th SPB posted a video on his Facebook page and revealed that he has tested positive for COVID 19 with mild symptoms. A couple of weeks back, a news bulletin was released by his hospital authorities where they revealed that the singer’s health went for a toss and he has become critical. The added that he was on life support and was getting treated in the Intensive Care Unit by a team of experts from the Critical Care Unit.

