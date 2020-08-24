SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health: Charan urges fans not to believe in rumours; Says he is still on life support

This video comes after several reports came up stating that the singer's health condition has imporoved and that he has tested negative for COVID 19.

This morning, several reports came up stating the legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has recovered from COVID 19 and now he has tested negative. With this, several other reports also came up stating that the singer has been taken off life support and his health condition has improved. Now, his son and singer-director SPB Charan has released a video, stating that his health condition is still critical, though he is stable.

In the video, he has posted that the singer is still on life support with ventilator and ECMO though he is stable. He urged his fans not to believe in rumours and told them to wait for his regular updates in the evening before confirming anything. He added that the singer is still critical irrespective of whether he tested positive or negative to the pandemic. He also told his fans that he will give an update about the singer’s health in the evening as usual.

On August 5, SP Balasubrahmanyam posted a video saying that he tested positive for COVID 19 with mild symptoms. He added that he was doing well and that he would recover soon. However, a couple of weeks back, his health went for a toss and he became critical. Medical professionals released a news bulletin stating that he has been put on life support and that his condition became critical. Veteran media personalities including Barathiraja, Ilayaraja, AR Rahman, Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Khushbu Sundar and Sivakumar took to social media to pray for his speedy recovery.

