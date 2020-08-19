SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Health: Chiranjeevi recalls his memories with the singer in this EMOTIONAL video; WATCH

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter space and posted a video of himself where he can be seen recalling his memories with the singer and narrating their brotherly love for each other.

As many celebrities and industry friends of SP Balasubrahmanyam are sharing their fond memories with the legendary singer after his doctors have released a piece of news about his deteriorating health condition. Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter space and posted a video of himself where he can be seen recalling his memories with the singer and narrating their brotherly love for each other. He finished the video saying that he has been praying to the almighty for SPB’s speedy recovery.

Yesterday, videos of Kollywood actor Sivakumar and veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja surfaced online. Bharathiraja, who got uncontrollably emotional, recalled how they were together even when they started their career in the entertainment industry. Sivakumar, on the other hand, recalled his memories by sharing some old songs sung by SPB for his movies. While these videos are still making the rounds on social media, Chiranjeevi’s new video has also taken over the internet now.

On August 5, SPB posted a video message on his Facebook profile where he explained that he tested positive for COVID 19 and that he has mild symptoms. Last week, a hospital bulletin was released, where it was announced that SPB’s health has become critical and that he was taken to the Intensive Care Unit. His son SPB Charan has been posting regular updates about SPB’s health and according to his latest update, SPB still remains critical but has no further complications.

