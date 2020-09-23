  1. Home
  2. entertainment

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health continues to get better; Singer eager to leave the hospital as early as possible

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan has revealed that the legendary singer is on his path to recovery and is witnessing steady progress in his health.
1477 reads Mumbai
SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health is getting betterSP Balasubrahmanyam’s health continues to get better; Singer eager to leave the hospital as early as possible
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It has been over a month since legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has been in the hospital and is getting treated for COVID 19. While he was said to be critical initially and was on ventilator support, his massive fan following has been continuously praying for his speedy recovery. And looks like their prayers have been heard as SP Balasubrahmanyam is on the path of recovery now. In fact, as per the recent update, the iconic singer is responding well to the treatment and wants to leave the hospital as soon as possible.

Interestingly, his son SP Charan has been frequently giving SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health update on social media and had revealed that his father has tested negative for COVID 19; however, he is still on ECMO and ventilator. As per his recent post, the legendary singer has been moving towards getting better by the day and is looking forward to getting back home. He wrote, “Dad continues the steady progress toward getting better. Ekmo/ventilator, physiotherapy continue with oral intake of liquids. He’s been eager to leave the hospital as early as possible.”

Take a look at SP Charan’s post about SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health update:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by S. P. Charan/Producer/Director (@spbcharan) on

Meanwhile, there have been reports that after recovering from COVID 19, SP Balasubrahmanyam is likely to undergo a lung transplant. However, no further update was provided regarding this matter from neither the hospital authorities nor Charan. On the other hand, veteran actors and media personalities including Bharathiraja, Ilaiyaraja, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi and others have posted videos and prayed for the singer’s speedy recovery.

Also Read: After recovering from COVID 19, SP Balasubrahmanyam to undergo lung transplant?

Credits :SP Charan's Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ranveer FOOLS Sushant to steal a KISS from Ankita Lokhande in front of him
Taimur’s GREEN boots and him adjusting his cap shows he’s already a fashionistaaaaa
Emotional Deepika Padukone breaks down during the trailer launch of Chhapaak #Throwback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s wax statue in West Bengal’s Asansol. Watch the FULL video in making
“Payal Ghosh to file a police complaint against Anurag Kashyap”, says Payal’s lawyer advocate Nitin Satpute
“Apun Instagram pe bhot nanga naach kiya”; Rhea’s video surfaces online. Watch until the end!
Tara Sutaria’s stylist Meagan Concessio on styling Tara, Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor, Diet Sabya and more
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement