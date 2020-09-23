SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health continues to get better; Singer eager to leave the hospital as early as possible

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan has revealed that the legendary singer is on his path to recovery and is witnessing steady progress in his health.

It has been over a month since legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has been in the hospital and is getting treated for COVID 19. While he was said to be critical initially and was on ventilator support, his massive fan following has been continuously praying for his speedy recovery. And looks like their prayers have been heard as SP Balasubrahmanyam is on the path of recovery now. In fact, as per the recent update, the iconic singer is responding well to the treatment and wants to leave the hospital as soon as possible.

Interestingly, his son SP Charan has been frequently giving SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health update on social media and had revealed that his father has tested negative for COVID 19; however, he is still on ECMO and ventilator. As per his recent post, the legendary singer has been moving towards getting better by the day and is looking forward to getting back home. He wrote, “Dad continues the steady progress toward getting better. Ekmo/ventilator, physiotherapy continue with oral intake of liquids. He’s been eager to leave the hospital as early as possible.”

Take a look at SP Charan’s post about SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health update:

Meanwhile, there have been reports that after recovering from COVID 19, SP Balasubrahmanyam is likely to undergo a lung transplant. However, no further update was provided regarding this matter from neither the hospital authorities nor Charan. On the other hand, veteran actors and media personalities including Bharathiraja, Ilaiyaraja, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi and others have posted videos and prayed for the singer’s speedy recovery.

Also Read: After recovering from COVID 19, SP Balasubrahmanyam to undergo lung transplant?

Share your comment ×