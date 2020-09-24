SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health deteriorates further; Singer in extremely critical condition

  1. Home
Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's health condition turned extremely critical and doctors are closely monitoring his health condition.
7878 reads Mumbai Updated: September 24, 2020 07:05 pm
In what looks like an unfortunate turn of events, legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health condition has become extremely critical, according to a statement released by the hospital authorities. On Thursday, the hospital authorities released a statement saying that they are closely monitoring his condition. The media bulletin issued by the hospital read, “His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical. The team of experts at MGM Healthcare are closely monitoring his health condition”. 

In the regular update about the singer’s health condition, his son SPB Charan has said that he was recovering well and he was very eager to get back home. In recent days, he was recovering well, and he even recovered from COVID 19. On August 5th SP Balasubrahmanyam took to his Facebook space and stated that he had tested positive for COVID 19 and he only had mild symptoms. He also requested people not to call him to know the updates as he wanted to take rest.

However, his health went for a toss a couple of weeks later and he was in a critical condition. He was in the Intensive Care Unit, where he was on life support and ECMO support. In the first week of September, he started to recover. This unfortunate turn of events was unexpected, as fans of the singer were waiting for him to be discharged soon.

