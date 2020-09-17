  1. Home
  2. entertainment

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health is stable; Singer might be taken off ventilator soon

After SPB’s health went for a toss, several industry people including Ilayaraja, Bharathiraja, Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Sivakumar shared videos recalling their favourite moments with the singer and prayed for his recovery.
109805 reads Mumbai Updated: September 17, 2020 07:45 pm
SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health is stable; Singer might be taken off ventilator soonSP Balasubrahmanyam’s health is stable; Singer might be taken off ventilator soon
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In what looks like a good piece of news to the fans of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, the singer might be taken off ventilator and ECMO support soon, said his son SP Charan in his recent tweet. He also thanked the doctors who helped in the singer’s health improvement and thanked his fans, followers and industry friends who prayed for his speedy recovery. It is expected that Charan will soon update with more news regarding the singer’s health.

He wrote on his Twitter space, “SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health is stable; Singer might be taken off ventilator soon”. This update has come after Charan stated that the singer’s lungs are improving and he has been responding positively to the treatments provided. After SPB’s health went for a toss, several industry people including Ilayaraja, Bharathiraja, Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Sivakumar shared videos recalling their favourite moments with the singer and prayed for his recovery.

See his Tweet here:

Also Read: Babu Sivan, who directed Vijay’s Vettaikaaran passes away due to kidney failure

Last month, SPB posted a video on his Facebook space and stated that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He added that he was only having mild symptoms and that he would be back home soon. SPB also requested his well-wishers not to call him to know about his status as he wanted to take rest and recover soon. His son SP Charan has been posting regular updates ever since his health condition became critical.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement