In what looks like a good piece of news to the fans of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, the singer might be taken off ventilator and ECMO support soon, said his son SP Charan in his recent tweet. He also thanked the doctors who helped in the singer’s health improvement and thanked his fans, followers and industry friends who prayed for his speedy recovery. It is expected that Charan will soon update with more news regarding the singer’s health.

He wrote on his Twitter space, “SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health is stable; Singer might be taken off ventilator soon”. This update has come after Charan stated that the singer’s lungs are improving and he has been responding positively to the treatments provided. After SPB’s health went for a toss, several industry people including Ilayaraja, Bharathiraja, Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Sivakumar shared videos recalling their favourite moments with the singer and prayed for his recovery.

#spb health update 16/9/20 Dad is stable and is continuing physio. Ekmo and ventilator continue to be on but hopefully for not long. Thanks to the team of doctors from #MGMHealthcare and all of you who have been praying for him. — S. P. Charan (@charanproducer) September 16, 2020

Last month, SPB posted a video on his Facebook space and stated that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He added that he was only having mild symptoms and that he would be back home soon. SPB also requested his well-wishers not to call him to know about his status as he wanted to take rest and recover soon. His son SP Charan has been posting regular updates ever since his health condition became critical.

