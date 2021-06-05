SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Padutha Theeyaga: SPB Charan, Sunitha & lyricist Chandrabose to host the show

The iconic show which got abruptly stopped following the demise of SP Balasubrahmanyam, is now all set to be continued.

The news of SP Balasubrahmanyam’s demise came as a huge shock to all the music lovers in South India. It is no surprise that fans of Paadutha Theeyaga were left devastated after the legendary singer’s passing away. While the fans have been waiting for the show’s makers to announce an update about the show’s resumption, it has been revealed that the show will be hosted by not one but three iconic celebrities. SPB’s son and singer SPB Charan has joined as one of the show’s hosts.

He will be joined by singer Sunitha and lyricist Chandrabose. The show which got abruptly stopped following the demise of SPB, is now all set to be continued. Announcing the news, the makers of the show shared a video, where the trio can be seen paying tribute to SPB and announcing the news. It goes without saying that Charan has the stature to host this iconic show, while Chandrabose’s frantic for the Telugu language is well known and Sunitha is known for her marvellous singing skill.

It is also reported that a few episodes have already been shot and will soon be aired on ETV like before. Padutha Theeyaga, which is one of a kind in the world of reality shows, has managed to occupy a place in Telugu people’s households for more than two decades. Yesterday, on account of SPB’s birth anniversary, several celebrities and fans remembered the legendary singer and paid their tributes.

