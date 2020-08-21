SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan gets teary eyed & thanks celebs, well wishers for joining the mass prayer

Prayers and get well soon wishes were showered upon SP Balasubrahmanyam on Twitter. From Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan, AR Rahman, many celebs tweeted for singer's health.

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s condition remains the same and is still on a ventilator as he continues to get treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in Chennai. Yesterday, fans across the globe along with film, music industry joined the mass prayer at 6 PM for SPB's speedy recovery. Prayers and get well soon wishes were showered upon SP Balasubrahmanyam on Twitter. From Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan, AR Rahman, many celebs tweeted for singer's health. SPB's son SP Charan also took to social media and shared a video thanking everyone who has been praying for his father's health.

In a video shared on Instagram, SP Charan says, "There has not been much development in my father’s health so far. So there’s not much to update about it. But as I said, we are keeping the hope and faith alive. We are confident that all the prayers that are being showered upon him and his family will help him recover as early as possible."

Further thanking everyone, he added, "I would also like to thank the film and music industry all over the country who are getting together for a mass prayer for my father. We as a family are grateful for this love and affection."

The filmmaker was quite emotional as he thanked everyone and expressed his faith in God. "These prayers will not go waste. God is merciful, and he will heal appa. A big thank you from myself and my family," he says in the video.

Credits :Instagram

