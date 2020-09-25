SP Balasubrahmanyam’s voice and memories will live with me forever says Rajinikanth; Mohanlal expresses shock

SP Balasubrahmanyam tested positive for COVID 19 and he revealed the same in the month of August. On August 4th, he released a video stating that he has tested positive for the virus with mild symptoms.

After veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away today, social media is flooded with condolence messages. While Kamal Haasan shared a tribute video and expressed how the singer’s demise is a great loss, Rajinikanth has shared a video, where he can be seen saying how he will miss SPB and how grateful he was for being able to have SPB sing for him. Mohanlal took to his Twitter space and stated it was a heart breaking news.

Rajinikanth wrote, “#RIP Balu sir ... you have been my voice for many years ... your voice and your memories will live with me forever ... I will truly miss you ...” and shared a video. Mohanlal shared a photo of SPB and wrote, “A true loss to the world of Music...Heart breaking ... May his soul Rest in Peace.” Several other celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Dhanush have also offered their condolence messages on social media.

A true loss to the world of Music...Heart breaking ... May his soul Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/3KG1JOcGLG — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 25, 2020

#RIP Balu sir ... you have been my voice for many years ... your voice and your memories will live with me forever ... I will truly miss you ... pic.twitter.com/oeHgH6F6i4 — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) September 25, 2020

SP Balasubrahmanyam tested positive for COVID 19 and he revealed the same in the month of August. On August 4th, he released a video stating that he has tested positive for the virus with mild symptoms. In the month of August, his health went for a toss and he turned critical. However, he was recovering fast and a couple of days back Charan said that SPB was eager to go back home. However, last evening his health became critical again and doctors said that it was difficult to save him.

