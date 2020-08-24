  1. Home
SP Balasubrahmanyam tests negative for COVID 19; Is fine and stable reveals his son SP Charan

SP Balasubrahmanyam is out of danger and has tested negative for coronavirus, confirms his son SP Charan. Read to know more.
SP Balasubrahmanyam has tested negative for COVID-19 and fortunately, his health condition is now stable. SP Balasubrahmanyam's son SP Charan confirmed the news on social media. A couple of days after the film fraternity came together to pray for his speedy recovery, SPB's son shared this great piece of news with fans on Twitter. "Good News : My father is fine and Stable and his Corona test has come Negative - #Charan," SPB's son confirmed. On August 22, he updated his father's health condition and also mentioned that he is stable. 

Days after being tested positive for Coronavirus, the legendary singer's health deteriorated and he was shifted to ICU at a hospital in Chennai. Since then, he has been closely monitored by a team of doctors and continued to remain on the ventilator. He had mild symptoms of coronavirus and was asked by doctors to quarantine at home. However, the singer chose to get the treatment in a hospital. 

The last statement released by the hospital read: "MGM Healthcare's multidisciplinary team consists of specialists from internal medicine, critical care, pulmonology, infectious diseases and ECMO care. Our multidisciplinary team is actively collaborating with international experts from reputed centres in the US and UK that have witnessed large volumes of COVID-19 patients requiring ECMO support. The international experts concur with the clinical care that is being provided by our expert medical team to Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam."

Meanwhile, fans and celebs across the country joined the mass prayer through social media as they sent get well soon wishes and prayers to the legendary singer on social media.

