SP Balasubrahmanyam tests negative for COVID 19 but still continues to be on ventilator

SP Charan shared a video on his Instagram account and revealed about his father SP Balasubrahmanyam's health condition, who is admitted at Chennai's MGM Healthcare Hospital.

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, but he continues to stay on the ventilator. He is out of danger zone and is fully responding to the treatment. The 74-year-old singer's son SP Charan shared a video on his Instagram account and revealed about his father's health condition, who is admitted at Chennai's MGM Healthcare Hospital. "We were expecting dad's lungs to improve as they were but unfortunately we are still not at that point where we could rid him of the ventilator. But the good news is that dad is COVID negative," he revealed in the video.

He further revealed that SPB is watching a lot of cricket and is listening to music. "Other than that, we had a small celebration for mom and dad for their anniversary. Dad is watching a lot of cricket and tennis on his iPad. He is looking forward to IPL and is writing and communicating a lot," he added.

Meanwhile, the last bulletin on the singer's health shared by the hospital was on September 3rd. The official statement read that he remains to be on "ventilator and ECMO support in ICU" but his health condition is stable now.

S. P. Balasubrahmanyam has recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages. He has earned six National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer for his works in four different languages. He is also a recipient of civilian awards such as Padma Shri (2001) and Padma Bhushan (2011).

The entire film industry came together and prayed for SPB's speedy recovery on social media and well, prayers have worked.

