SP Balasubrahmanyam's health stable but to remain on a ventilator, hospital reveals in an official statement

SP Balasubrahmanyam is still being closely monitored by a team of doctors in the Intensive Care Unit, said the hospital’s statement.
27574 reads Mumbai
SP Balasubrahmanyam, who is admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on a ventilator but fortunately, is stable now. On August 22, the hospital released a statement regarding the legendary singer's health, which was shared by SPB's son SP Charan on Instagram. He is still being closely monitored by a team of doctors in the Intensive Care Unit, said the hospital’s statement. SP Balasubrahmanyam was shifted to ICU after he had breathing trouble. 

The statement released by the hospital read: "MGM Healthcare's multidisciplinary team consists of specialists from internal medicine, critical care, pulmonology, infectious diseases and ECMO care. Our multidisciplinary team is actively collaborating with international experts from reputed centers in the US and UK that have witnessed large volumes of COVID-19 patients requiring ECMO support. The international experts concur with the clinical care that is being provided by our expert medical team to Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam."

Meanwhile, fans and celebs across the country are sending get well soon wishes and prayers for him on social media. Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, AR Rahman, Ilayaraja, Barathiraja, Sivakumar, Chiranjeevi and many others participated in a mass prayer hosted recently on Twitter for SPB's speedy recovery. 

SPB's son thanked everyone for praying for his father's health. He said, "I would also like to thank the film and music industry all over the country who are getting together for a mass prayer for my father. We as a family are grateful for this love and affection."

#SPB health update 22/8/20

Also Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan gets teary eyed & thanks celebs, well wishers for joining the mass prayer 

