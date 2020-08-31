  1. Home
  2. entertainment

SP Balasubrahmanyam's Health Update: Legendary singer is stable, responsive but continues to be on ventilator

The hospital released an official statement regarding SP Balasubrahmanyam's health update. "He continues to be on ventilator support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)," the statement read.
32006 reads Mumbai
SP Balasubrahmanyam's Health Update: Legendary singer is stable, responsive but continues to be on ventilatorSP Balasubrahmanyam's Health Update: Legendary singer is stable, responsive but continues to be on ventilator
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

SP Balasubrahmanyam who has been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in Chennai is now stable and out of danger. He is responding to the treatment and is also trying to communicate slowly by writing. However, he continues to be on life support. The hospital released an official statement regarding his health update. "He continues to be on ventilator support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)," the statement read. 

The statement further read, "His current clinical condition is stable. He is fully awake, responsive, and actively participates in physiotherapy. He continues to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary team." Siger’s son SP Charan also posted his regular update saying, "My father is progressing slowly towards good health. There’s an improvement in the lungs, better than yesterday and the day before. It’s all positive sign. The doctors are confident. I would like to thank all for your prayers." 

Meanwhile, many celebrities from music and film industry sent 'Get well soon' wishes to SPB on social media. Legendary musician Ilayaraja, who is a close aide of SPB, also took to his Facebook page and posted an emotional video, as he wished for his speedy recovery. 

In the video, he spoke about how their friendship grew along with their career in the music industry. He also stated that they both are inseparable just like the ‘Swaras’ and in a ‘Raga’. Wishing for a speedy recovery, he said, “Come back soon, Balu”.

The video was shared by DSP on his Twitter along with a message that read: "Very Soon we r gona see #Ilayaraja sir & #SPB sir on STAGE together n Celebrate as sn as d PANDEMIC gets Over.."

Check out the video: 

Also Read: 2 Years of Imaikkaa Nodigal: Ajay Gnanamuthu gets nostalgic; Shares PHOTOS with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi 

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement