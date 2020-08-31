SP Balasubrahmanyam's Health Update: Legendary singer is stable, responsive but continues to be on ventilator

The hospital released an official statement regarding SP Balasubrahmanyam's health update. "He continues to be on ventilator support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)," the statement read.

SP Balasubrahmanyam who has been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in Chennai is now stable and out of danger. He is responding to the treatment and is also trying to communicate slowly by writing. However, he continues to be on life support. The hospital released an official statement regarding his health update. "He continues to be on ventilator support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)," the statement read.

The statement further read, "His current clinical condition is stable. He is fully awake, responsive, and actively participates in physiotherapy. He continues to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary team." Siger’s son SP Charan also posted his regular update saying, "My father is progressing slowly towards good health. There’s an improvement in the lungs, better than yesterday and the day before. It’s all positive sign. The doctors are confident. I would like to thank all for your prayers."

Meanwhile, many celebrities from music and film industry sent 'Get well soon' wishes to SPB on social media. Legendary musician Ilayaraja, who is a close aide of SPB, also took to his Facebook page and posted an emotional video, as he wished for his speedy recovery.

In the video, he spoke about how their friendship grew along with their career in the music industry. He also stated that they both are inseparable just like the ‘Swaras’ and in a ‘Raga’. Wishing for a speedy recovery, he said, “Come back soon, Balu”.

The video was shared by DSP on his Twitter along with a message that read: "Very Soon we r gona see #Ilayaraja sir & #SPB sir on STAGE together n Celebrate as sn as d PANDEMIC gets Over.."

Check out the video:

RAJA of MUSIC

RAJA of FRIENDSHIP I got so emotional watching this! Very Soon we r gona see #Ilayaraja sir & #SPB sir on STAGE together n Celebrate as sn as d PANDEMIC gets Over.. D way He said “Balu Seeggaram Vaa”..I got goosebumps n tears#GetWellSoonSPB pic.twitter.com/L18uAH8dJr — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) August 14, 2020

