SP Balasubrahmanyam's health update: Singer tried to communicate something to his son; Responding better

SPB's son SP Charan shared a video on his father's health update and revealed he is trying to sing and these are all very good signs.
21666 reads Mumbai
SP Balasubrahmanyam's health update: Singer tried to communicate something to his son; Responding better

SP Balasubrahmanyam is on a road to recovery and his health condition is stable now. After testing negative for COVID-19, the legendary singer is responding well to the treatment. SPB's son SP Charan shared a video on his father's health update and revealed he is trying to sing and these are all very good signs. "I visited dad at the hospital earlier today. He is doing much better today compared to the day before yesterday. He is feeling comfortable and the doctors are very positive and are happy that the recovery has taken the first step. Though it's slow, he is steadily recovering. There are many steps to be surpassed," his son revealed in a video. 

He further also revealed that SPB was trying to say something in writing but couldn't hold the pen properly but he is sure by the end of the week, he will be able to. "The medical team is confident about a slight improvement in his lungs. My father was today more awake and responded much better. He tried to communicate something to me in writing, but he was not able to hold a pen. I think he will be able to hold and write what he wants to by the end of the week," said SP Charan. 

"He has been listening to music. He is trying to sing and these are all very good signs. I am very happy and I thank everyone for all your prayers. We as a family are thankful to you all," Charan ended the video. 

Meanwhile, Malayalam star Mammootty recently penned a heartfelt note as he recalled working with the legendary singer. 

Also Read: Mammootty recalls working with SP Balasubrahmanyam as he wishes for his speedy recovery 

Credits :Instagram

