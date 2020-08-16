SP Balasubrahmanyam's picture from the hospital goes viral as he continues to be on life support
Legendary veteran playback singer SP Balasubramaniam is hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. The singer got himself admitted to the hospital after discovering mild symptoms but his health deteriorated in the last few days and was moved to ICU. The hospital released a statement later as they moved SPB to ICU and kept on life support. Recently, the hospital in a statement shared that SP Balasubrahmanyam's health is stable but he continues to be on life support. “He remains stable and the doctors are closely monitoring his clinical parameters,” said a statement by a doctor from the hospital.
Anna..vanga vanga.. pic.twitter.com/8meLd4YsvX
— manobala (@manobalam) August 14, 2020
On getting admitted to the hospital, SP Balasubrahmanyam had recorded a video of himself and shared about being tested positive for COVID-19. "They said you can stay at home and self quarantine and asked me to take some medications. But I didn’t want to do that with all my family members being very concerned for me. So, I got admitted to a hospital, my friends are here and taking good care of me," he said in the video.