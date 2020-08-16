SP Balasubrahmanyam's picture from the hospital goes viral as he continues to be on life support

Amid the news of him slowly recovering, a photo of SP Balasubrahmanyam from the hospital has gone viral on social media.

Legendary veteran playback singer SP Balasubramaniam is hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. The singer got himself admitted to the hospital after discovering mild symptoms but his health deteriorated in the last few days and was moved to ICU. The hospital released a statement later as they moved SPB to ICU and kept on life support. Recently, the hospital in a statement shared that SP Balasubrahmanyam's health is stable but he continues to be on life support. “He remains stable and the doctors are closely monitoring his clinical parameters,” said a statement by a doctor from the hospital.

Amid the news of him slowly recovering, a photo of 74-year-old singer from the hospital has gone viral on social media. The picture sees SPB showing thumbs-up and is shared by actor-filmmaker Manobala on his Twitter account. Meanwhile, fans and celebrities from the film industry are praying for his speedy recovery. SP Charan, SP Balasubramaniam's son in a video message shared an update about his father's health. “The doctors are very confident that he will pull through,” Charan said in a video message. He also mentioned that it is a slow recovering but prayers are definitely helping.

Anna..vanga vanga.. pic.twitter.com/8meLd4YsvX — manobala (@manobalam) August 14, 2020

On getting admitted to the hospital, SP Balasubrahmanyam had recorded a video of himself and shared about being tested positive for COVID-19. "They said you can stay at home and self quarantine and asked me to take some medications. But I didn’t want to do that with all my family members being very concerned for me. So, I got admitted to a hospital, my friends are here and taking good care of me," he said in the video.

