SP Balasubrahmanyam's son SP Charan denies him being taken off ventilator; Shares singer's health update

Recently, rumours were doing rounds that SP Balasubrahmanyam has been taken off the ventilator. However, his son SP Charan has denied the reports and also shared a video regarding the same.
The legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on the life support and is still in the ICU as he gets treatment for COVID-19. Recently, rumours were doing rounds that he has been taken off the ventilator. However, his son SP Charan has denied the reports on the same and also shared a video regarding the same. In the video, he says, "There is a rumour going around that father is off the ventilator which is not true. Though we wish he will come out of it soon, he continues to be on a ventilator." 

He further requested everyone to continue praying for SP Balasubrahmanyam's speedy recovery.  "We are again confident that your prayers are working and helping him on the recovery path. Please keep your prayers coming and we thank you as a family for your love, concern and prayers. Keep them coming, thank you so much," SP Charan says in the video as he shared about his father's health update. 

Recently, the hospital also in a statement, shared that SP Balasubrahmanyam's health is stable but he continues to be on life support. “He remains stable and the doctors are closely monitoring his clinical parameters,” said a statement by a doctor from the hospital. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

SP Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to Chennai’s MGM Healthcare after being tested positive for coronavirus. His health condition turned critical on 13 August and was put on a ventilator. He is slowly recovering and has crossed the danger zone.  

Meanwhile, many celebrities from the film industry including Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, AR Rahman, Khushbu Sundar, Anil Kapoor, Mahesh Babu sent prayers for his speedy recovery. 

