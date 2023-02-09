Spadikam 4K re-releases: Mohanlal's introduction scene re-shot; New version 8.5 mins longer than original

Director Bhadran reportedly shared that the remastered version is 8.5 minutes longer than the original film. A few additional shots have been added to the new version of the Mohanlal starrer. The director revealed that the introduction of Mohanlal's character Aady Thomas has been re-shot using five hundred goats, whereas the original version had only forty goats.

One of the biggest blockbusters of Mohanlal's career, Spadikam has been re-released again today in theaters. The blockbuster action film, which earned cult classic status over the year among Malayalam audiences, has been released in 4k format. The new version promises to be more exciting than the old one as a few scenes have been added in Spadikam 4K.

The director also shared that the OTT release of Spadikam 4K will not be out anytime soon. They are planning to release the new version on OTT after three years.

Spadikam shares the tale of a small-town criminal who constantly clashes with his strict school headmaster father. Conceptualized and directed by Bhadran, the action entertainer further stars Thilakan, Urvashi, Spadikam George, K. P. A. C. Lalitha, Rajan P. Dev, Silk Smitha, Nedumudi Venu, Chippy, and V. K. Sreeraman in crucial roles, along with others.

About Spadikam

Spadikam, which was released in 1995, performed exceptionally well at the box office and emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film by earning a lifetime of over Rs. 8 Crores. The highly positive reviews from both the audiences and critics and exceptional word-of-mouth publicity have immensely contributed to the massive success of the film.

Upcoming films

Mohanlal also has Lucifer 2, titled L2: Empuraan. This will be bigger than the first film and fans are excited. Helmed by Prithviraj, the film is said to be both a prequel and a sequel to Lucifer. The makers are planning to kickstart the Kerala schedule of this ambitious project by mid-2023. He also has Jeetu Joseph's Drishyam 3, which is still in the budding stage.

He is also set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming film Baroz. According to media reports, the shooting of the film is delayed as both the story and the initial star cast were changed.