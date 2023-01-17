Spadikam re-release date is out; 5 things to know about Mohanlal’s classic film
Spadikam, the classic film that features Mohanlal in the lead role, is gearing up for a grand re-release. Here are the 7 things to know about the Bhadran directorial.
Mohanlal, the veteran superstar of Malayalam is best known for his exceptional performances and unmatched versatility. The National award-winner has played comic, intense, and action-packed roles with the same ease, in his illustrious acting career that spans over 4 decades. One of the most celebrated characters of Mohanlal's acting career is 'Aadu' Thoma from the 1995-released action drama Spadikam, which is helmed by the senior filmmaker Bhadran. The blockbuster film is now gearing up for a grand re-release.
Spadikam re-release date is out
The blockbuster action drama, which earned a cult-classic status over the years is now gearing up for a grand theatrical release in 4K format. Mohanlal, the leading man recently confirmed that the Bhadran directorial is finally set to hit the theatres on February 9, 2023. The superstar released the re-release teaser of the classic film on his official social media handles. The Spadikam re-release teaser revisits the story of Thomas Chacko aka 'Aadu' Thoma, a quarry owner, and his controlling and abusive father CP Chacko, a maths teacher. Both the Mohanlal fans and Malayalam cinema audiences are eagerly waiting to watch the classic film on the big screen, very soon.
Watch Spadikam re-release teaser below:
Here are the 7 things to know about Mohanlal's Spadikam. Have a look...
1. Mohanlal's anti-hero role
The complete actor won millions of hearts with his exceptional performance as 'Aadu' Thoma, the character which has been considered the gold standard of anti-hero characters. The story of a talented young boy who grows up to become an anti-social childhood, owing to his terrible childhood. Mohanlal made Thoma humane and extremely lovable despite his flaws, thanks to his spectacular performance.
2. Thilakan as C.P Chacko
Thilakan, the veteran actor stunned the audiences with his exceptional performance as the controlling and abusive father C.P. Chacko, who considers his son Thoma as the biggest threat to his clean reputation after he fails to meet his expectations. The veteran actor's extraordinary camaraderie with Mohanlal (especially in some of the most crucial scenes in the film) is an absolute treat to watch.
3. The well-written female characters
From the leading lady Thulasi, who is 'Aadu' Thoma's childhood friend and sex worker Laila, to his mother Ponnamma, Spadikam had some extremely well-written female characters. Senior actress Urvashi delivered a stellar performance as Thulasi in the film, while late actress Silk Smitha made Laila memorable. But it was K.P.A.C. Lalitha, who played Thomas's mother Ponnamma, who stunned the audiences with her brilliant performance as a woman who is torn between her husband and son.
4. Box office success and Critical acclaim
Spadikam performed exceptionally well at the box office and emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 1995 by earning a lifetime of over Rs. 8 Crores. The highly positive reviews from both the audiences and critics and exceptional word-of-mouth publicity have immensely contributed to the massive success of the film.
5. Remakes and Sequel
The Mohanlal starrer was later remade into all major South Indian languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Initially, producer R Mohan was keen to produce a sequel to the film, which earned unparalleled success both critically and commercially. However, director Bhadran refused to make a sequel to the film, as he felt that the Mohanlal starrer deserved to remain untouched.
