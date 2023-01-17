Spadikam re-release date is out; 5 things to know about Mohanlal’s classic film

Mohanlal , the veteran superstar of Malayalam is best known for his exceptional performances and unmatched versatility. The National award-winner has played comic, intense, and action-packed roles with the same ease, in his illustrious acting career that spans over 4 decades. One of the most celebrated characters of Mohanlal's acting career is 'Aadu' Thoma from the 1995-released action drama Spadikam , which is helmed by the senior filmmaker Bhadran. The blockbuster film is now gearing up for a grand re-release.

The blockbuster action drama, which earned a cult-classic status over the years is now gearing up for a grand theatrical release in 4K format. Mohanlal, the leading man recently confirmed that the Bhadran directorial is finally set to hit the theatres on February 9, 2023. The superstar released the re-release teaser of the classic film on his official social media handles. The Spadikam re-release teaser revisits the story of Thomas Chacko aka 'Aadu' Thoma, a quarry owner, and his controlling and abusive father CP Chacko, a maths teacher. Both the Mohanlal fans and Malayalam cinema audiences are eagerly waiting to watch the classic film on the big screen, very soon.

Here are the 7 things to know about Mohanlal's Spadikam. Have a look...

1. Mohanlal's anti-hero role

The complete actor won millions of hearts with his exceptional performance as 'Aadu' Thoma, the character which has been considered the gold standard of anti-hero characters. The story of a talented young boy who grows up to become an anti-social childhood, owing to his terrible childhood. Mohanlal made Thoma humane and extremely lovable despite his flaws, thanks to his spectacular performance.

2. Thilakan as C.P Chacko

Thilakan, the veteran actor stunned the audiences with his exceptional performance as the controlling and abusive father C.P. Chacko, who considers his son Thoma as the biggest threat to his clean reputation after he fails to meet his expectations. The veteran actor's extraordinary camaraderie with Mohanlal (especially in some of the most crucial scenes in the film) is an absolute treat to watch.

3. The well-written female characters

From the leading lady Thulasi, who is 'Aadu' Thoma's childhood friend and sex worker Laila, to his mother Ponnamma, Spadikam had some extremely well-written female characters. Senior actress Urvashi delivered a stellar performance as Thulasi in the film, while late actress Silk Smitha made Laila memorable. But it was K.P.A.C. Lalitha, who played Thomas's mother Ponnamma, who stunned the audiences with her brilliant performance as a woman who is torn between her husband and son.