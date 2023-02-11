Spadikam Re-release: Mohanlal expresses gratitude as the audience shower love on ‘Aadu Thoma’

Spadikam , the Malayalam classic which featured superstar Mohanlal as the iconic character Aadu Thoma had its re-release in 4K format, on February 9, Thursday. As expected, the action drama which is directed by the senior filmmaker Bhadran has been receiving immense appreciation from film fanatics all over again. Especially Mohanlal, who played Aadu Thoma to near perfection, is receiving immense love from audiences who have always been deeply in love with the iconic character. Spadikam is now having a successful run in all releasing centers.

The veteran actor, who is deeply moved by the excellent reaction of the audience towards Spadikam and his iconic character Aadu Thoma, took to his official social media handles and penned a heartfelt note expressing his gratitude. "Grateful beyond words for the overwhelming response and love being showered upon Aadu Thoma, even after 28 long years! Big thanks and bravo to Bhadran sir and the team behind Spadikam 4K ATMOS!," wrote Mohanlal, who also shared a still of himself from the classic film. In the picture, the superstar is seen in his famous 'Aadu Thoma' look, with a twirled mustache and the iconic Rayban sunglasses.

About Spadikam

Mohanlal, who earned immense love with his boy-next-door roles at the initial stages of his career, shed that image and played a flawed, not-so-likable Thomas Chacko aka Aadu Thoma in Spadikam. The complete actor won millions of hearts with his exceptional performance in the role which has been considered the gold standard of anti-hero characters. The Bhadran directorial performed exceptionally well at the box office and emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 1995 by earning a lifetime of over Rs. 8 Crores.

The project featured a fantastic star cast including Thilakan, KPAC Lalitha, Urvashi, Nedumudi Venu, Bahadoor, Sankaradi, Karamana Janardhanan Nair, NF Varghese, Rajan P Dev, Silk Smitha, Chippy, Ashokan, Indrans, NL Balakrishnan and many others in the supporting roles. The Mohanlal starrer was later remade into all major South Indian languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.