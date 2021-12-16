Spain Diaries: Keerthy Suresh looks drop dead gorgeous in blue as she poses at picturesque location

South sensation Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of her exotic vacation in Spain . The throwback photos were captioned as, “Some me time at @meibizahotel ! One more addition to my sunset diaries. #SpainDiaries #traveldiaries #throwback”. These pictures show the Mahanati actress having a relaxing time by the beach. They feature a breathtaking view of the delightful waters. In one of the photo, Keerthy Suresh can also seen hanging out at the airport with friends.

Keerthy Suresh timely shares updates regarding her whereabouts through social media. From photoshoots, shootings to workout regimes, the actress has been giving fans an insight into every aspect of her life.

Check out the pictures below:

Now talking about her professional updates, Keerthy Suresh will next be a part of Koratala Siva’s upcoming action drama Acharya. The film will star Chiranjeevi in the title role. Actors Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde will also play pivotal roles in the film. Bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production, Acharya is likely to hit the silver screens on 4 February 2022

The actress will also feature in director Parasuram’s flick, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Parasuram has also penned the movie which has been jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. The film stars Spyder actor

Mahesh Babu in the lead. The music is given by S Thaman and cinematography performed by R Madhi. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is scheduled to be released on 1 April 2022.