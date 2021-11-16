Spain Diaries: When Mahesh Babu's kids Gautam, Sitara & wife Namrata visited Sarkaru Vaari Paata sets

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh's Sarkaru Vaari Paata will release worldwide on April 1, 2022. The makers have almost wrapped up the shoot. Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh recently completed an important schedule of the film in Spain. Now, a few candid photos of Mahesh Babu catching up with his kids Gautam and Sitara and wife Namrata on the film's sets have surfaced on social media.

One can see in the throwback photos, Sitara also met Keerthy Suresh and the two beautiful souls enjoyed a candid chat on Sarkaru Vaari Paata sets. For the unversed, while the superstar was shooting for the film in Spain, his family later accompanied him for a vacation there. As we all know, the Maharshi actor makes sure to spend enough time with his family amidst hectic shooting schedules.

Take a look at some unseen throwback photos of Mahesh Babu with his family from Spain:

Written and directed by Parasuram Petla, the film also stars Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju and others. The much-awaited action and entertainer has music by Thaman S while Madhi is the cinematographer. Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners.

