Spark: Music composer Hesham Abdul Wahab roped in for Vikranth and Mehreen Pirzada’s next

Music is a crucial part of the cinematic experience and hence music directors play an integral role in any movie. F3 actress Mehreen Pirzada is currently working on her forthcoming project titled Spark. She will be seen alongside debutant actor Vikranth in her next. The most recent update regarding the movie is that Hridayam composer Hesham Abdul Wahab has come on board for the film.

Hesham Abdul Wahab has multiple offers from Tollywood in his kitty at the moment. Right now, he is occupied with scoring the tunes for Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's forthcoming romantic tale, Kushi.

Check out the announcement below:

Spark is being helmed by the first-time director Aravind Kumar Ravivarma. Apart from Mehreen Pirzada and Vikranth, the film will also have Vennela Kishore, Sathya, Srikanth Iyengar, and Annapurna in pivotal roles. Vikranth, who is US-based businessman, is bankrolling his debut venture under his banner of Dead Frog Productions. Aravind Kumar is also in charge of the cinematography of the movie. He has previously worked as an associate to the principal cinematographer Ratnavelu and has even learned direction from ace filmmakers, Shankar and Sukumar.

The launch ceremony of the flick took place in Hyderabad around a month ago in the presence of director Surender Reddy, Rathnavelu, and producer Anvesh Reddy. The photographs of the event were highly appreciated by the netizens. The first schedule for the drama will be filmed in Hyderabad, while the rest of the shoot will take place in Vizag, Darjeeling, Mumbai, Goa, and some foreign locations.