SPB’s Critical Health Condition: Sivakumar recalls memories of their old collaborations in an EMOTIONAL video

After singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s critical health condition came up online, many celebrities have been taking to social media to pray for his speedy recovery. Earlier, Ilayaraja posted an emotional video, where he recalled how their friendship bloomed and how they grew stronger over all these years. He stated that like ‘Swara’ and ‘Raga’, they both are inseparable. Later, Rajinikanth posted an emotional video and requested fans to pray for his speedy recovery. Now, actor Sivakumar’s video has surfaced online, where he can be seen recollecting songs of their old collaborations.

In his emotional video, Sivakumar mentioned several songs from ‘En Kanmani Un Kadhali’ to ‘Uchi Vagundheduthu’ and narrated how he had to act for several days in deserts to do justice for the emotions that SPB has shown in his voice for that song. He finished the video saying, “You have crossed several hurdles and successfully raised up huge. You will handle Coronavirus too and come back even stronger.”

On August 5th, SP Balasubrahmanyam got admitted to a Chennai-based private hospital after he tested positive for COVID 19. He posted a video on his Facebook page revealing the news and he requested his well-wishers and friends not to call him to know about his health status, as he was taking rest to recover quickly. Last week, the hospital authorities issued a bulletin where they stated that the singer’s health deteriorated and that he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unite. His son SP Charan has been updating the fans with his health status and in the latest update, he has mentioned that though he remains critical, he is stable.

