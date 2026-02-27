Spirit 1st Look: Vivek Oberoi looks stylish as an antagonist for Prabhas’ cop action drama

Spirit, starring Prabhas in the lead role, is slated for release on March 5, 2027. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film will feature Vivek Oberoi in a negative role, as the makers unveiled his stylish first look.

Spirit: Vivek Oberoi dons a stylish avatar for Prabhas starrer action drama

Taking to their official social media handle, the makers of Spirit wrote, “Power || Intensity || Swag - Presenting Vivek Oberoi’s 1st LOOK from Spirit.” The first look features Vivek Oberoi in a stylish avatar, smoking a cigar in a cold setting while holding a sword in one hand.

Alongside him, actress Aishwarya Desai is also seen, most likely playing his love interest in the film.

Here’s the poster:

More about Spirit

Spirit is an upcoming cop action drama starring Prabhas, who will be seen playing a hot-headed IPS officer. With Triptii Dimri as the female co-lead, the movie is slated to hit the big screens on March 5, 2027. The film is set to be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Japanese, Mandarin, and Korean.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the first look of the film featuring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri. The look showcases the Rebel Star in a rugged, long-haired appearance, standing tall despite several wounds on his body while holding a bottle of whiskey. As he puffs on a cigarette, Triptii’s character, reportedly playing his wife, is seen lighting it for him.

Prabhas’ work front

Prabhas was last seen in a lead role in The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi. The horror-comedy follows the story of Raja, a young man searching for his grandfather, as his grandmother is constantly haunted by memories of him.

When clues lead Raja to Hyderabad, he discovers that his grandfather’s malevolent spirit resides in a mansion, haunting everyone around. How Raja manages to survive his grandfather’s hauntings forms the rest of the story.

Apart from the Baahubali actor, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Zarina Wahab, and several others in key roles.

Looking ahead, the actor has pending work on the period action drama Fauzi. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film is expected to feature Prabhas as an Azad Hind soldier during the British Indian era and is reportedly scheduled to hit screens during Dussehra 2026.

