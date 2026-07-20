Spirit: Did Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga already wrap up 40 percent of the shoot? Here’s what we know

Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, is slated for release on March 5, 2027. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the cop action drama has reportedly completed a major portion of its shoot.

Spirit: Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrap up 40 percent of the shoot?

Quoted by Gulte, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was seen at an event recently, where he had reportedly said that they have completed 40 percent of the shoot for the Prabhas starrer action film. However, this is based solely on the report, and there has been no official confirmation from the makers.

Spirit is an upcoming cop action drama starring Prabhas as a hot-headed IPS officer, with Triptii Dimri playing the female lead. Apart from the lead pair, the film also features Vivek Oberoi in a pivotal role. It is slated for release in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Japanese, Mandarin, and Korean.

Prabhas’ work front

Prabhas was last seen in The Raja Saab. Directed by Maruthi, the horror comedy follows Raja and his conflict with the spirit of his late grandfather, who continues to haunt a mansion.

Apart from Prabhas, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and others in key roles. Upon its release, the film received a mixed response from critics and audiences and is now available to stream on JioHotstar.

Looking ahead, the Rebel Star will next be seen in the period action drama Fauzi. Directed by Sita Ramam fame Hanu Raghavapudi, the film stars Imanvi as the female lead, while veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Jaya Prada play pivotal roles.

The makers recently confirmed that Fauzi will release in theaters on December 3, 2026.

Additionally, Prabhas has Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 in his upcoming lineup. Production on the film is already underway, with portions featuring Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan reportedly completed.

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