Prabhas has an exciting lineup of projects, including filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Spirit. Amid his ongoing commitments to Fauzi, the actor is reportedly gearing up to return to the sets of the much-awaited cop-action drama next month. According to a report by 123Telugu, Prabhas is expected to resume shooting for the film on December 15, 2026.

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Prabhas to shoot for Spirit before returning to Fauzi

As per the report, Prabhas will join the sets of Spirit for a brief shooting schedule and wrap up a few days of work before shifting his attention back to Fauzi. The actor is currently filming the Hanu Raghavapudi directorial, making it necessary to coordinate the schedules of both ambitious projects.

Spirit release date pushed to Diwali 2027

Meanwhile, Spirit has also undergone a change in its theatrical release plans. The film was initially scheduled to arrive in cinemas in March 2027. However, Sandeep Reddy Vanga announced a revised release window in October, confirming that the movie would now arrive during Diwali 2027.

The film will feature Prabhas as an officer who reportedly has 'one bad habit'. Triptii Dimri has been cast as the female lead, while Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Desai will be seen in important roles. The first look, unveiled towards the end of 2025, showcased Prabhas in a rugged and bruised avatar alongside Triptii.

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About Prabhas' Fauzi

Apart from Spirit, Prabhas is busy with Fauzi, a period action thriller directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Set in the 1930s and 1940s, the film follows the actor as an Indian spy who assists the country people in their fight for freedom.

The movie marks Imanvi Esmail's acting debut and also stars Sajjad Delafrooz, Mithun Chakraborty, and Jaya Prada. Originally scheduled for December 3, 2026, Fauzi has now been pushed to March 19, 2027.

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