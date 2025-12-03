Spirit: Prabhas wraps up first leg of Sandeep Reddy-film; shoot with Triptii Dimri and jail sequences completed

Prabhas-starrer Spirit is currently in production after the makers conducted a pooja ceremony. Now, it seems that the Rebel Star has wrapped up his portions from the first schedule.

Did Prabhas complete his portions in Spirit’s first schedule?

According to an online report, Prabhas has completed his portions from the first schedule of Spirit. Reportedly, the actor first shot the jail sequences during the initial days of filming, followed by two nights of shooting conversation scenes between him and Triptii Dimri.

Apparently, the makers were filming the night portions at a women's college in Hyderabad. Now, the team is expected to fly to Mexico to continue the shoot. However, these details are only reports for now and have not been confirmed by the makers.

More about Spirit

Spirit is an upcoming cop action drama starring Prabhas in the lead role, portraying an IPS officer. The film's audio story glimpse was unveiled recently, featuring the Rebel Star and Prakash Raj engaged in an intense conversation.

With the film expected to be an intense actioner, it has been speculated that it will also feature an interesting love story between the two leads. With Vivek Oberoi confirmed to be part of the film, the makers are reportedly taking strong measures to prevent leaks of the Baahubali actor's look.

The official shoot of the movie began after a pooja ceremony attended by Chiranjeevi.

Prabhas’ Workfront

Prabhas is next set to hit the big screens with his romantic horror-comedy The Raja Saab. Directed by Maruthi, the movie follows the story of a young man who wishes to sell his late grandfather's property to earn some easy money.

However, his life takes a dramatic turn when he encounters his grandfather's malevolent spirit, paving the way for several humorous and intriguing moments.

Alongside the Darling star, the movie features Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and many others in key roles. After being postponed from its December 2025 release, the film will now hit theaters on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal/Sankranti next year.

Apart from The Raja Saab and Spirit, the actor will also appear in Fauzi, a period drama directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

