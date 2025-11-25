Spirit: Ranbir Kapoor to make cameo in Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film?

Prabhas is all set to begin work on his much-awaited cop action drama Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Following the movie's recent launch, a new report suggests that it will likely feature Ranbir Kapoor in a cameo role.

Is Ranbir Kapoor playing a cameo in Prabhas’ Spirit?

According to a report by Deccan Herald, Ranbir Kapoor is expected to appear in a cameo role in the Prabhas-starrer Spirit. As per their source, RK will make an appearance during a crucial juncture in the film, and it will be an important moment in the narrative.

If the report is true, the movie will mark a major moment in Indian cinema, as it will be the first time Prabhas and Ranbir Kapoor share the screen. With the YJHD and Saaho actors teaming up under Sandeep Reddy Vanga's direction, many speculate that the director may be developing a cinematic universe.

Interestingly, during promotions for Animal, Ranbir himself suggested to the director that their characters should exist in the same universe. While nothing has been confirmed yet, we'll have to wait and see whether the report turns out to be true.

More about Spirit

Spirit is an upcoming cop action drama starring Prabhas. The movie features the Rebel Star as a hot-headed IPS officer, with Triptii Dimri playing the female lead. Apart from the duo, the film also stars Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

Recently, the team began production after a muhurat ceremony was held. The film's launch event featured Chiranjeevi as the chief guest. Spirit is expected to release in theatres in 2026.

Prabhas’ next release

Prabhas will soon hit the big screens with his horror-comedy venture The Raja Saab. Directed by Maruthi, the film follows a young man who wants to sell his late grandfather's mansion, only to be confronted by a malevolent spirit, resulting in both horrific and humorous moments.

Apart from the Kalki actor, the film stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, and several others in key roles. The movie is slated to release on January 9, 2026.

ALSO READ: Aaryan OTT Release: When and where to watch Vishnu Vishal’s action crime thriller online