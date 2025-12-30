Spirit Release Date: Makers of Prabhas starrer to drop big announcement with first look poster on New Year's?

Spirit, starring Prabhas in the lead role, is currently in production. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the cop action drama is expected to unveil its first look soon. It also appears that the film’s release date may be revealed shortly.

Prabhas starrer Spirit’s release date to be revealed?

According to a report by Aakashavaani, Spirit’s first-look poster will be unveiled on January 1, 2026, coinciding with New Year’s Day. Reportedly, the film’s release date will also be announced along with the poster. However, no official confirmation has been made by the makers yet.

More about Spirit

Spirit is an upcoming cop action drama starring Prabhas, who will be seen playing a hot-headed IPS officer. Triptii Dimri plays the female lead. Apart from the duo, the film also stars Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

The team began production after a muhurat ceremony, with Chiranjeevi attending the launch event as the chief guest. The film is expected to be released in theatres by the end of 2026.

Reportedly, the makers had earlier wrapped up jail sequences during the initial days of filming, followed by conversation scenes between the Saaho actor and Triptii.

Prabhas upcoming films

Prabhas will soon hit the big screens with his next release, The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi. The fantasy horror-comedy features the actor in the titular role, playing a young man eager to make quick money in life.

As he attempts to sell his grandfather’s ancestral mansion, things take a dark turn when Raja Saab is confronted by a malevolent spirit haunting the property. With a humorous tone, the film follows his struggle to deal with various supernatural entities while trying to escape the trap his grandfather’s spirit may have set for him.

Apart from Prabhas, the film stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar as the female leads. Sanjay Dutt plays the primary antagonist, while Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani, and several others appear in key roles.

Looking ahead, the Rebel Star has recently wrapped up work on his period action drama titled Fauzi. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film is expected to feature Prabhas as an Azad Hind soldier during the British Indian era.

