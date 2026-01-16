Spirit Release Date: Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s cop action drama to hit screens on March 5, 2027

Prabhas is currently involved in the making of his much-awaited movie Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. As the cop action drama is already making headlines, the makers have officially announced that the film will be released in theaters worldwide on March 5, 2027.

Spirit Release Date

Taking to their official social media handle, the makers wrote, “No looking back!!! Spirit will see the world in theatres on March 5, 2027.”

Here’s the official post:

More about Spirit

Spirit is an upcoming cop action drama starring Prabhas, who will be seen playing a hot-headed IPS officer. Triptii Dimri plays the female lead. Apart from the duo, the film also stars Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

The film is set to be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Japanese, Chinese (Mandarin), and Korean.

Recently, the makers unveiled the first look of the movie featuring Prabhas and Triptii. The look showcases the Rebel Star in a rugged, long-haired appearance, standing tall and firm despite several wounds on his body, while holding a bottle of whiskey in his hand. As he puffs on a cigarette, Triptii’s character, touted to be his wife, is seen lighting it for him.

See it here:

Prabhas’ work front

Prabhas was last seen in a lead role in The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi. The horror-comedy film follows the story of Raja, a young man searching for his grandfather, as his grandmother is constantly haunted by memories of him.

As clues lead Raja to Hyderabad, he discovers that his grandfather’s malevolent spirit resides in a mansion, haunting everyone around. How Raja manages to survive his grandfather’s hauntings is explored in the rest of the film.

Apart from the Saaho actor, the movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Zarina Wahab, and several others in key roles.

Looking ahead, the actor has pending work to complete on the period action drama Fauzi. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film is expected to feature Prabhas as an Azad Hind soldier during the British Indian era.

