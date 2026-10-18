Spirit Release Date: Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prabhas starrer cop drama averts clash with Salman Khan's Monster, set to face Ramayana 2

Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prabhas' upcoming cop actioner, Spirit, is no longer coming out on Eid 2027. The makers averted the box office clash with Salman Khan's Monster and announced the new release date. The filmmaker dropped the new poster of Spirit featuring Prabhas in a full-grown beard, donning a cap over goggles. The poster also includes the new release date, October 29, 2027, i.e., Diwali 2027.

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The film is now scheduled to clash with Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana Part Two on Diwali 2027. That will be even more exciting, as both films are among the most anticipated films in Indian cinema.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor share a great camaraderie. They both worked together in the 2023 blockbuster Animal, and the duo will be reuniting for Animal Park soon. Considering their off-screen bond, there will be a high chance of one of these two big tentpole films getting pushed and avoiding the clash.

For the unversed, Spirit is an upcoming cop action drama starring Prabhas, who will be seen playing a hot-headed IPS officer. Triptii Dimri is playing the female lead. Apart from the leading duo, the film also stars Vivek Oberoi, Kanchana, Aishwarya Desai, and others in pivotal roles.

The film is set to be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Japanese, Chinese (Mandarin), and Korean.

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