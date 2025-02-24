Spirit: Sandeep Reddy Vanga makes THIS request to Prabhas ahead of starting the shoot; REPORTS

Prabhas is one such actor with the busiest work schedule at the moment. The superstar has three films in the works currently and there have been rumors of another impressive lineup as well. Amid all of it, the Rebel star would be collaborating with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the first time now with the upcoming project Spirit.

And now, based on a report by M9 News, the filmmaker has allegedly proposed a special request for Prabhas before the shooting of their film Spirit goes on floors. Well, the actor is likely to join the shoot of the movie after completing the two projects already in hand, Maruthi’s The Raja Saab and Hanu Raghavpudi’s Fauji.

And now, Sandeep has apparently requested Prabhas to allot a bulk date on his calendar for Spirit, so that the shooting is completed in one go without any breaks or delays in the meantime.

Moreover, the filmmaker has also requested the Rebel star not to take up any other project while shooting for Spirit, since the actor is required to pull off a completely unique role, and his look for the same will be different matching the horizon of the character.

The report further states that Sandeep Reddy Vanga has also asked Prabhas to build up a good physique for Spirit, where he would be playing the role of a cop.

However, it must be noted that these are mere reports and there has been no official confirmation on the matter from the director or actor’s side at the moment.

Fast forward to now, Prabhas has been shooting for Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauji, during which he sustained an injury and the shooting schedule got delayed a bit. However, the actor is said to be back on track.

After winding this up, the actor would be proceeding with Maruthi-directed horror-comedy flick The Raja Saab, which will mark his first step into this particular genre of films.

Other than that, Prabhas is also in the spotlight for reports about him gearing up for Salaar 2 and a sequel of his film Kalki 2898 AD next.