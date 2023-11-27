Spirit: Sandeep Reddy Vanga says Prabhas starrer is 'a straight Telugu film' with pan-Indian release

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, director of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, is currently busy with the film's promotions as the release date draws near.

At a recent press event, Sandeep Reddy Vanga announced that his next film, Spirit, starring Prabhas, will be a straight Telugu film with a pan-Indian release.

Prabhas-Sandeep Reddy film to be a straight Telugu flick

For some time now, Prabhas has been acting in films that are bilingually shot in Telugu and Hindi like Saaho, Radhe Shyam, and Adipurush. Much like his next film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, Sandeep Reddy has also confirmed that Spirit will be a Telugu language film that will have a pan-Indian appeal.

Spirit is a violent cop action thriller written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, the film stars Prabhas.

Speculations have also been spread about the film paving the way for a universe that encompasses both Ranbir Kapoor from Animal and Prabhas’ character from Spirit. These rumors started after Ranbir himself suggested the same to Sandeep during a press meet.

Sandeep Reddy’s next

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who last worked on the film Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, is returning to the silver screen again with his film Animal. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer is written and edited by the director himself and also boasts an ensemble cast of actors like Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, and many more.

The film is slated to hit the theaters on December 1st, 2023 with the trailer being hugely loved by many people all around.

Prabhas’ Workfront

Prabhas was last seen this year in the Om Raut directorial Adipurush which was based on the Hindu mythological epic Ramayana. The film which had Prabhas in the lead role also featured Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and various others playing prominent roles in it. The movie, even though was one of the most expensive films in India, received negative critical reviews and ultimately failed at the box office.

The actor is set to appear on the big screens again this year in the movie Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, directed by Prashanth Neel, known for his work in the movie KGF. The trailer for the film is scheduled to be released in a few days, and it will hit theatres on December 22nd, which coincides with the release of Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki.

Besides Spirit, Prabhas also has other films like Nag Aswin's directorial dystopian movie Kalki 2898 AD, and Maruti's directorial horror comedy film Raja Deluxe in the pipeline.

