From sporting a beanie to kurta, Vijay Deverakonda and his love for pink

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda is known for his quirky and eye-grabbing fashion choices. He can pull off anything and everything effortlessly. Be it wearing a beanie with a lungi, to sporting a bright pink suit, the Arjun Reddy actor has proved his love for all things comfy and stylish. Vijay Deverakonda is certainly the man of the hour.

Of late, he is quite in love with pink. The Liger star has been seen sporting pink outfits like no big deal. Who says pink is only for girls? Well, making hearts skip a beat, Vijay Deverakonda, the master of experimental looks shows us how to style his favourite colour with confidence.

Take a look at all the times he wowed us in experimental looks:

Mirror work pink kurta:

At Puri Jagannadh's son Akash Puri's Romantic movie's pre-release event, Vijay Deverakonda managed to turn enough heads with his stylish look in pastel pink kurta by Abhinav Mishra. The Tollywood heartthrob teamed mirror work kurta set with Gucci watch worth a whopping Rs 1.50 lakh. He is among a few actors who can pull off any look with ease and confidence.

Coolest look with a pink beanie:

For a recent event, the Arjun Reddy star opted for a sweatshirt by Zero Tolerance worth Rs 10,000. Known for keeping everything cool and unique, VD wore a sweatshirt over a black jogger set from his own brand, Rowdy. However, the highlight of his look was the pink beanie.

Lounging in pink:

Interestingly, Vijay Deverakonda puts his best fashion foot forward even on his off days at home. Here's a look at another look of him in a pink beanie and tracksuit.

In pink suit:

Vijay knows how to grab attention and his look in pink pantsuit literally broke the internet. He wore the three-piece suit having retro collars with a purple shirt. Styled by Harmann Kaur, this look of VD still tops the list of most talked-about celebrity outfits.

He is the champion at it! What do you think?

